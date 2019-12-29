Over 200 years ago, the Declaration of Independence stated it was self-evident that all men are created equal, yet many learn early that life’s equality is not equally distributed. Growing up in Huntington, William Smith discovered quite young about the disparities of equal treatment.
Born in St. Mary’s Hospital during the winter of 1952, Smith grew up in Huntington with his three brothers and two sisters along 10th Avenue near 16th Street.
“We never went to Dreamland Pool,” Smith said. “We had season passes to the A.D. Lewis Pool, where I learned to swim. I do remember the first movie I watched at the Keith-Albee was ‘Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte.’ Admission was a quarter, and I watched it four times. Before that, any movie we went to was upstairs through a back entrance at the Orpheum. Even during those summers we traveled to Michigan to visit relatives, Mom would pack a big picnic basket so we wouldn’t have to try and eat at a public restaurant along the way.”
Smith’s father painted homes for a while and then found work as a custodian at the downtown post office. As a teenager, Smith helped his father during evenings cleaning offices at the Kelly Hatfield building on 4th Avenue across from the Cabell County Courthouse. With the money he made collecting pop bottles with his red wagon and his newspaper delivery route, Smith managed to save and have pocket change as well.
“Trick-or-treat was always a big thing,” Smith said. “Our sisters made the best costumes from old clothes. Thanksgiving was always at Grandmother’s house, where the aroma alone caused weight gain. Our mother was an excellent cook who made the best dressing and gravy. Mom’s pound cakes were another delicacy; actually, everything she cooked always disappeared quickly. Christmas was a festive season for our family. We always bought a local tree and decorated it with ornaments collected through the years. The best gift I ever remember was a chemistry set.”
Smith attended Barnett grade school at 16th Street and 8th Avenue. Being a member of the Safety Patrol in the sixth grade earned him a trip to Camden Park, which was in addition to the one day of the year set aside for black families. Their father made just enough money to disqualify his kids from the free lunch program, so they carried bologna sandwiches for lunch. Sometimes they would just walk home for lunch.
“The walk to Oley Junior High was nearly a mile; it seemed longer during the winter. I never remember school closing for weather,” he said. “I got involved with stage plays and the yearbook staff. I remember Ms. Adams who taught social studies and especially the librarian, Ms. White, who knew I loved reading and would recommend books for me.”
Smith graduated from Huntington High in 1969, where he was a member of the Pep Club. Special teachers were Betty Nichols and Rose Browning, who both taught language arts and humanities. He dated a few girls — nothing serious — and still had his paper route.
“While attending Marshall University, I belonged to the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and sold men’s clothing at Amsbary Johnson’s 321 Shop,” Smith said. “I also met this pretty young lady, Vickie Winkfield, who was a few years my junior. We dated all through the college years.”
Smith graduated from Marshall in 1973 and began teaching at Huntington High School, where he stayed for five years. During those years of teaching, he continued his own education in Marshall’s master degree program and eventually found employment with the regional Board of Education, where he became the supervisor for gifted education. He retired after 43 years in 2016 as the superintendent of Cabell County Schools.
“I still love to read and always enjoy a good book,” Smith said. “I volunteer with our Local School Improvement Council and enjoy walking our dog, Waffles, who was discovered as a puppy in a trash bag behind an out-of-town Waffle House.”
As for Vickie, she has been Mrs. Smith since 1976 after William proposed five years earlier at a Marshall homecoming dance. She also graduated from Marshall and taught grade school in Greenbrier County for a year. They have two children and one grandchild. They now travel without the worry of being turned away at restaurants and motels. So far they have enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Canada.