At such a young age, 47-year-old Bryan Warden still lives with a wash tub full of rural memories while growing up just beyond the big city lights of Barboursville. Some of those younger years were under the constant watchful eye of his four older sisters and two older brothers.
“I was born at St. Mary’s Hospital and grew up on 110 acres along Merritt’s Creek,” Warden said. “We lived in a small frame home that still stands today. Even the basement can still be used for storing canning items from the garden. Our father was a farmer whose work day started after an early breakfast and continued well beyond supper. Mom still cooked on a wood stove even though we had electric, but we still drank well water. And yes, I have memories of ice cold seats in the outhouse. No one got passed over when it came to handing out chores. Before I was able to do much I would round up the cows that were milked before school. Later on I was taught to milk after coming home from school. We raised hogs, but when it came time to slaughter them they were taken to a nearby slaughter house. Chickens that no longer laid eggs soon flew from the chicken coup right to the supper table.”
One of the many chores that became available with age was plowing the garden using a horse. It wasn’t until Warden was in junior high school that his father managed to buy a used Ford Jubilee farm tractor, but he never owned a car.
“Never did go swimming,” Warden said. “My brothers and I built several treehouses, a wooden cavalry fort and a couple of Indian teepees for camping. I went to Milton once a month with mom, who rode with a neighbor to the grocery store for necessities. She would let me pick out a toy Matchbox car to add to my collection that I still have today.”
With a two-mile walk to the bus stop, Warden attended Cox Landing grade school. If the kids were lucky, a neighbor might stop and pick them up, otherwise come rain or snow they waited on the bus.
“Ms. Jackson was my fifth-grade teacher,” Warden said. “She was a no-nonsense lady who allowed no gum. She believed we came to class to learn and nothing else.”
While attending junior high school, neighbors Raymond and Mary Eastham, who lived two miles down the road, asked Warden if he would be interested in helping them at their farm because they were too elderly to keep it up. After his father agreed, Warden moved in to help Mr. Eastham raise foxhounds, work the garden and do general farm work. On weekends, he would come home.
“Because Mr. Eastham had a car, he agreed to pick me up after basketball practice at junior high,” Warden said. “He even let me keep some of the money we got from selling hay and vegetables.”
Warden admitted to always being an introvert until he was talked into playing Huey the Elf in a junior high stage play. He says that performance brought him out of his shell.
“I graduated from Barboursville High in 1990,” Warden said. “I was a farm kid who belonged to the Future Farmers of America. I usually ate lunch from one of the food trucks that parked outside school, mostly pizza or Subway. After that I could be found playing basketball or spending time in one of the three greenhouses.”
After high school, Warden attended Marshall University on a scholarship he received from the FFA. When the money ran out, he used his own to finance his two-and-a-half years at Marshall.
“After leaving Marshall, I enrolled at the Huntington Junior College of Business on 5th Avenue,” Warden said. “I graduated with an associate degree in business. I was lucky enough to tutor this cute looking girl in accounting; she was so cute that I never charged her a dime.”
After graduation, Warden found out most places wanted experience, which was discouraging until he applied for a position as a car salesman at a well-known dealership in Barboursville – 24 years later, he’s still there.
“Both my wife, Michelle, and I graduated with degrees at the business college,” Warden said. “We dated for a couple of years after my tutoring and when I proposed, she accepted. We were married at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in 1997. We went to Las Vegas for our honeymoon before returning home. We have one daughter named Mattie, who is 13.”
A couple of Warden’s sisters now have homes on the old farm where they look after their mother. Warden returns each week in season to mow or trim.
The old home sits in stillness now, but even with the windows tightly closed and the door locked, those old memories still get out.