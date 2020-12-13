Five years ago Dr. Matt Shamblin pulled up family roots in West Virginia to accept the senior pastor position at Rose Hill Baptist Church on Winslow Road in Ashland — a church with nearly 2,000 members.
Born in 1978 at CAMC in Charleston, Shamblin grew up in the suburbs of Clendenin where he lived with two older brothers and a dog of unknown ancestry. He recalls his older brothers talking about morning prayer in school, an age-old practice terminated by the time he started because it was believed to violate the First Amendment.
“Just about the only religious experience I had as a child came from my grandparents,” Shamblin said. “When I spent the weekend there, I was going to church Sunday morning, and I knew to dress accordingly before breakfast — period! I remember that white frame church as having one room, two cast iron stoves, an outhouse and a fire-breathing preacher who sugarcoated nothing but cereal. When I was 8, I accepted Christ during a weekend with my grandparents. I wanted to answer the minister’s call, but I was afraid to walk forward. I just knew I didn’t want to go to hell.”
Shamblin graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1997. During those high school days, his friends would cruise through Kanawha City and hang out at the Kanawha Mall parking lot. That’s when he drove a sharp 1986 Ford Mustang his father bought for him. He also played the saxophone in the band.
“After high school I attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia, on a music scholarship for one semester,” Shamblin said. “That’s when I was baptized at Elkview Baptist Church and rededicated my life to Christ. Down deep I knew what my desire was — and it wasn’t music, so I headed for Lynchburg, Virginia.
“I’ll never forget the feeling that occurs with baptism,” Shamblin said. “It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. Your whole life changes; you see and feel things in a totally new perspective. I became engulfed in living God’s word.”
Shamblin became active in his church attending twice on Sundays and Wednesday night’s service as well. With every service, he left with pages of notes and scripture verses to look up. He became involved with the church youth group and began listening to evangelists on TV.
In 1998 Shamblin became a student at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia; three years later he graduated with an undergraduate degree in religion.
“After graduating from Liberty University, I transferred to another area of campus that taught higher levels of education,” he said. “I was now part of the student body at Liberty University Rawlings School of Divinity.”
During the next decade, Shamblin earned his master of arts degree in religion, a master’s degree in divinity and a master’s in sacred theology, all from Liberty. The final piece to his educational puzzle was complete when he earned his doctoral degree from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“The best Christmas gift I ever received was that first Christmas together with our two adopted daughters in 2013,” Shamblin said. “My wife, Chrissy, and I adopted them through the West Virginia adoption program. That Christmas was full of more pink presents from relatives than you could ever imagine.”
Shamblin often injects teachings into his homilies about God’s word against the practice of abortion.
“There are many passages within scripture about the taking of a life, both after and before birth,” Shamblin said. “The sixth chapter of Genesis, Psalm 139 verses 13-16 are but a few examples.”
Aside from his pastoral duties at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Shamblin is a member of the teaching staff at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio. He is also involved with Sunrise Children’s Services helping with foster care and independent living programs.
“My heart breaks for our world,” Shamblin said. “Now more than ever we desperately need a Christ-centered universe that turns away from relying on itself for a manmade solution. The division we see today in areas all over our world will continue unless we as a nation put aside petty issues and turn to God.”
Rose Hill Baptist Church currently offers parking lot services, where you can remain in your car while listening on the radio. Inside service attendance requires temperature readings at the door and wearing a mask.