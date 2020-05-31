Back when a 6-ounce bottle of Coke was a nickel and downtown stores closed on Sundays, there was a Western Auto Store downtown that sold a wide selection of auto parts, sleds, bicycles and related accessories, pedal cars and toys. For a few years, they sold magnificent red Doodle Bug Scooters.
Between 1946 and 1948, there were 40,000 Doodle Bug Scooters produced in Webster City, Iowa, by the Beam Manufacturing Company. Sold locally by Western Auto, most were powered by a small Briggs & Stratton engine. Practically every kid in town wanted one — me included. All I needed was $69.95 and tax.
Those little red motor scooters were the connection that drew four Enslow Junior High school buddies together back in the early 1950s. Nearly seven decades ago for a couple of brief summers, Tommy Robinson, Maynard Thomas, Jerry Browning and myself cruised those Doodle Bugs through every alley and back street in Huntington’s east end without helmets, headlights, inspections stickers or license plates. Small in size, those little red scooters were packed with endless pleasure. The four of us whiled away our summer youth spending hours of riding, painting, modifying, disassembling and rebuilding to personalize each scooter.
Mine was bought from a neighborhood family for $25. They allowed me to make weekly payments with money I earned from delivering the Huntington newspaper. They lived on my paper route, so they knew how to find me if I missed a payment.
Our main reason for following the back streets and alleys was because none of us was of legal age to drive. Over time we began to feel invincible and began expanding our riding area to the main streets of Highlawn, and that’s when we were stopped by city police near St. Mary’s Hospital. We were given a lecture and a threat of impounding our scooters if we didn’t push them home. All of us profoundly promised to take his advice — and we did until we were sure he wasn’t just circling the block.
When I delivered the newspaper, I thought it would be a great idea one early Sunday to use my Doodle Bug to help me haul some of the heavy newspaper bundles to a couple of drop-off points along my route. If you passed the Sunday newspaper then, you knew how heavy those bundles could be.
So there I was on a sleepy Sunday morning cruising along 24th Street hauling a large bundle of Sunday newspapers on the floorboard of my Doodle Bug when I got stopped for the second time by the police (thankfully, it wasn’t the same policeman who pulled us over near St. Mary’s). He asked me where I got the newspapers and where I was going. I explained that I was the paperboy making deliveries. Without a license of any kind and thinking I was up to no good, he took me, the Doodle Bug and a bundle of newspapers downtown.
This created some excitement when my mom discovered where I was calling from. After the police spoke with her, they returned me, the Doodle Bug and my bundle of newspapers home. In the meantime, Mom was getting calls wondering where the newspaper was. Delivery was late that Sunday, and the scooter remained chained up in the garage for several weeks.
The passage of time, circumstances and events brought about different directions for each of those teenage back-street riders. Tommy Robinson lost his life in a freak drowning accident before he had the chance to graduate high school. Jerry Browning passed away too soon as a result of a vehicle-related accident. I still see Maynard Thomas from time to time; he’s still as skinny as ever. I enlisted in the Air Force, graduated from Marshall, married and raised a family.
Today, that Doodle Bug with a $69 price tag sells for thousands. There’s even a following of seniors who relive those youthful memories of old by attending an annual convention of Doodle Bugs in Webster City, Iowa, each September. Downtown streets are closed, and the gray-haired seniors who used to ride the back alleys of America ride again.
And whatever happened to my Doodle Bug? I still have it — I think. I’d like to believe it’s the same one, but chances are it’s not. Once in a while when the weather is just right, I go for a brief ride and remember those back roads while trying to return to a place that’s no longer there.