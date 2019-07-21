"Work hard at what you do, it's self-satisfying. Teach yourself about everything and anything. Knowledge is power. Nobody owes you anything. You go through this life once, give it your best shot."
Those words come from 79-year-old Norma Hughes, who grew up in a world unlike anything most would believe or understand. She has childhood memories of an alcoholic abusive father while living in tenement housing along New York's 76th Street. Taking care of her younger brother and sister was something she was forced to accept at an early age.
"I was born in January of 1940 at Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, New York," Hughes said. "We lived in a rundown five-story apartment with a single hallway bathroom on each floor. There was a small kitchen with a wood cabinet for dishes, some silverware, cooking utensils and little else. We kept perishables in a box hanging outside the window; what wasn't quickly eaten during the summer would spoil. We had a small radio on a dresser in the bedroom without light except for a lamp."
Hughes remembers being hungry most days. Her father was an Army veteran who drove a coal truck and wasted his paycheck on staying drunk.
"Mom was a day worker hired to do work for families on a daily basis. Whatever she earned was never enough for the necessities of life. When my younger brother was born, I was 4. That's when I started taking care of him. I'd pull a chair over to the kitchen stove to heat his bottled milk. I couldn't hold him with his bottle so I would place cushions on the couch to prop up his milk bottle. He was killed when he was 6 by an unknown assailant. Life seemed so replaceable during those days. Even trick-or-treating was dangerous, and walking alone on the sidewalk wasn't safe. I've unspeakable memories of firsthand accounts about child molesters and worse that wouldn't be printed here even if I would mention them."
Hughes started elementary education in Manhattan. Two years later, her mother was waiting one afternoon after school to move the family away from a life of her father's abuse. With the help of her grandfather, they moved to Rockaway Beach in Queens where she completed elementary school.
"I don't remember the names of any of my teachers," Hughes said. "But an act of kindness displayed by one teacher created an everlasting keepsake. I told her I had dreams of creating a hope chest for my wedding day, and she gave me two Irish linen dish towels to put in my chest. I still have those towels; they remain very special to me."
Some weekends her mother would learn of a new display at the Museum of Art, Central Park, Bronx Zoo or Radio City Music Hall. Because these events were free for school kids, her mother would encourage her to go and upon returning share everything with her. Often during the summer season, the city would turn on a fire hydrant so the kids on the block could cool off. As she got older, she would swim with other kids in the East River.
"The mafia operated a pet shop on 76th Street that had a gambling hall in the back," Hughes said. "When they openly gambled on the sidewalk out front, they would give me and a friend 5 cents each to watch the intersection at each end of the street. If a cop would come by, we were told to come running hollering 'chickie chickie.' "
Hughes graduated from East Meadow High School in 1956, a three-mile bus ride where classes were job-oriented for employment in any one of a number of factories nearby. She graduated early because of jumping a year due to her grades and beginning school at age 5.
"I had been employed a long time before entering high school," Hughes said. "I was working in a restaurant kitchen when I was 9. A year later, I was helping my mother in a laundry folding boxes for shirts. I had a milk crate to stand on so I could reach the assembly table where the flat boxes were folded. Mom told me once that I could handle any situation, and I live by those remarks today."
Hughes initially came to Huntington at the request of her mother, who suggested the trip with a friend would expose her to another culture. Her mother died the day she left, and Hughes said she believes her mom knew it was going to happen.
"When I returned and discovered my mother had passed away, I stayed for the funeral and little else," Hughes said. "After paying $13 for a bus ticket back to Huntington, I was left with $2. During the 24-hour bus ride, I spent a dollar for a soft drink and a moon pie."
Seventeen-year-old Hughes arrived in Huntington hungry in 1957 with a dollar to her name. She learned of Mack and Dave's department store and pawned her watch there for $10 with Jim Cohen. She rented a room along 5th Avenue from a Mr. and Mrs. Pendleton. The next day, she found work at the Big Boy restaurant on 1st Street.
"I transferred to the Big Boy in Chesapeake, where I met Danny Hughes, who worked at Sears. He stayed there for 38 years," she said. "Less than a year later, we were married, and until his death in 2010 we were never apart. I found a job with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, where I worked as a radio dispatcher for 30 years and loved every minute of it."
Lately, Hughes has been a caregiver for animals in need. She has been known to nurture everything from owls, squirrels and snakes until healthy enough to release. And for her annual expression of patriotism, she repaints a 20-foot bridge near her home with red, white and blue colors before the Fourth of July. She has also become quite handy in home construction, becoming involved with the construction of her home.
Mom was right; her daughter has handled every situation that got in her way.