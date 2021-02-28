Carl Rice is one of those individuals who believe a stranger is just a friend he hasn’t met. At 85, his age reflects a mindset when Christian values along with a love of God and country were the result of a lifestyle that, according to Rice, is on its way of becoming extinct.
“I was born at home in 1935 up a country road in Lawrence County, Ohio,” Rice said. “I was delivered by Dr. Ramey, who actually made house calls in the country. He may have even been paid with a few dozen eggs and a trunk full of produce.”
Rice grew up on a 171-acre farm that replaced afterschool sports, afterschool hangouts and 4H projects. Even being the youngest of four children, he escaped nothing when it came to handing out work assignments on the farm.
“All the images you can conjure up about life on a farm were true for our family,” Rice said. “In addition to livestock, we had a garden that seemed to occupy most of the land in Ohio. We raised, sold and canned tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, strawberries, cucumbers and corn. Dad even had a small dairy. There was work left at day’s end and still waiting with each sun rise.”
Rice said he never smoked corn silk because it was enough that his father smoked. He did go swimming with his brother once in a nearby pond, but they were dirtier after they came out. They had sleds bought from Central Hardware in Ironton.
“We worked hard on that farm,” Rice said. “We also ate well. Things never got so bad that we tried eating groundhogs, although some people did. We liked the taste of cows much better.”
Rice attended High Top Elementary School once located on Route 243 about five miles outside of Getaway, Ohio. It was a school with a morning prayer, two outhouses and a cistern where no one ever got sick drinking the water. For the first two years, it was a 30-minute walk. After that, it was a pickup truck with two bench seats and a cover. Rice said he didn’t want to boast, but as an eighth-grader, he always received the best score on spelling exams, reading assignments and homework. Maybe it was because there were no other students in the eighth grade.
After grade school, Rice rode a school bus to Coal Grove High School, where he graduated in 1952. He continued working on the farm until October 1953, when he was hired by Allied Chemical in South Point, Ohio.
“Most weekends were spent helping my father while working at the chemical plant,” Rice said. “Putting up the hay was never a job I cared for. Any job that dad was unable to do any longer was always waiting for the kids.”
In 1957 Rice became a member of the Army Reserve and began attending Unit Training Assemblies one weekend a month.
“Before my weekend training began, I was shipped to Fort Knox, Kentucky, for boot camp and career training that lasted several months,” Rice said. “I was trained on vehicle maintenance — according to the Army, if it had wheels, I was supposed to be able to fix it.”
For the next six years Rice attended one weekend a month at the Reserve Armory in Ironton and two weeks active duty each year at installations such as Fort Breckenridge and Fort Belvedere, both located in Virginia, and Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania.
“During my tenure with the Army Reserve, I tried a year of classes at Ohio University, Ironton extension,” Rice said. “That’s how long it took me to decide college life was not going to work for me.”
Something else Rice tried while a member of the Army Reserve was his marriage to Helen Virginia Hughes, a venture with a better success rate than college life.
“I was introduced to Helen on a blind date,” he said. “We dated for a year, and I decided to ask her to marry me, and she said, ‘I absolutely will.’ We went to Washington, D.C., for our honeymoon. Two children and 58 years last October, we’re still together.”
Rice retired from Allied Chemical after 40-plus years and developed a hobby of handcrafting planes, tractors, fire trucks and other items from wood. He recently gave a model firetruck to the Coal Grove Fire Department.
When asked if he had any closing remarks, Rice said, “Families are becoming more fragmented now. God’s existence is being shunned in practically every school. We’ve lost track of our roots and the ideas of democracy our forefathers and past generations considered to be etched in stone.”