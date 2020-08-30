Everything I remember about the amount of calluses and sweat equity required to maintain a garden, I learned at Grandfather Beal’s farm.
I spent a few of my teenage summers on that farm in Braxton County without electricity. Of course, the fireplace and kerosene lamps added a touch of back-wood charm. With the windows open at night and a breeze drifting through the cornfield, you could fall asleep smelling sweet corn while lying on a feather tick mattress listening to cowbells and crickets. I enjoyed them all — except working in that garden.
For the most part, those summers were spent damming up the creek for swimming with my cousins, hunting for groundhogs with granddad’s 22 single shot Sears & Roebuck rifle and drinking chocolate soda pop at the Frametown general store after working in the hayfield. I even enjoyed chopping firewood, milking cows and collecting chicken eggs — but I never liked working in that garden, and I have the greatest respect for those who do.
I’m reminded of those far away days every time I visit a roadside produce stand. Recently I stopped at Barboursville’s Farmers Market looking for half runner beans. The selection was good with tomatoes, red potatoes, sweet onions, cucumbers and a few other items except for what I came for — half runner beans. In my opinion, half runner beans cooked in bacon fat with tomatoes and onions rate higher up the food chain than New York Strip Steak.
I decided to chat with some of the vendors about the joy of owning a garden.
One of those individuals was 70-year-old Angelika Hunt, born in Ochsenfurt, Germany, along the Main River. She said she loved the smell and feel of freshly turned ground between her fingers while planting the seeds that she grew. She also said that people living in America should feel blessed to be in the greatest country on earth.
“Living in America is a lot better compared to the living conditions where I grew up,” she said. “The only room in our home in Germany that had heat was the kitchen. During the winter, we spent most of our time in that room. Without any television, I knitted a lot.”
Hunt met a U.S. Army sergeant assigned to a nearby military installation. They dated for over a year before being married and returning to live in the Huntington area, where she found work at Corbin’s Clothing. She said she feels blessed to have her own land to raise a garden.
“I love having a garden,” Hunt said. “I even grow my own seeds and herbs inside. I make spices, and I also make a homemade mix I call soup starter, which gets a lot of compliments.”
Debra Lambe, 65, is a Lesage resident who originally sold produce at the old city market in Huntington located just about where the civic arena sits today. She operated a booth there called Debbie’s Produce with her late husband.
“My husband, Steve, and I operated Steve’s Tree Cutting Service until he passed away in 2003,” Lambe said. “I continued on with the business until 2017 when it became too much for me. I continue raising a garden because it does help pay the bills. I never think of a garden as labor; it’s something I’ve always enjoyed because it keeps me busy.”
Another produce vendor was Dale Poston, 68, a retired McJunkin worker who’s raised a garden for as long as he can remember. This is his third year as a vendor.
“It’s something I enjoy,” Poston said. “If you’re going to do this for money, you should try another hobby. You meet a lot of interesting people selling produce, and I enjoy that part of the business. I keep the size of my garden just big enough to make it a fun hobby. I don’t want to get so big that it becomes more than I can handle.”
Mike Brumann, 59, recently retired from the Cabell County School System as principal of the Cabell County Career Center on Norway Avenue. He sold his first mess of green beans to a neighbor from his garden when he was 9 years old.
“It’s a hobby now,” Brumann said. “Never thought of it as work, maybe because I don’t take it too seriously. I enjoy hunting and fishing as well.”
That day, I met some great people who were willing to share a little time between a brisk supply of customers. I never got any half runner beans to take home and string until later in the day when I found another roadside market.