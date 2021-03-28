Donna Gibson remembers shopping at department stores like the Smart Shop, Frank’s, Dunfee’s and Anderson-Newcomb. On Saturdays, she usually attended the Keith-Albee movie matinee and afterward rode home with her grandfather, who worked Saturdays at Capital Furniture.
“During summer, my girlfriends and I would visit Dreamland Pool to lie in the sun and boy watch,” Gibson said. “We would splash around in the shallow end because I couldn’t swim. Afterward we’d sometimes go to Bailey’s Cafeteria. My first meal at Jim’s Spaghetti was 1962 on a double date going to the junior prom; I remember our waitress was Martha Baker, who worked there over 55 years.”
Born in 1945 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Gibson grew up in a garage apartment built by her father behind her grandparents’ house at 418 30th St. — a house she later bought and lives in today.
“Emmons Grade School was a short walk from home,” Gibson said. “There were a couple of great teachers that I remember as being everything a teacher should be: Ms. Jackson and Carte. Those were the days I had a cute little bulldog named Toby.”
Gibson and her father always shopped for the Christmas tree as part of her birthday celebration in mid-December. Her best present was a beautiful doll that she still has today. She claims the best sleigh rides used to be a hill now occupied by Smith Hall on Marshall University’s campus.
“The walk to Enslow Junior High was a few blocks further than Emmons, but I never thought anything about it,” Gibson said. “I remember those Friday night sock hops in the gymnasium, and my favorite song at the time was ‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker.”
Gibson graduated from Huntington East High School in 1963. Two of her favorite classes were cooking and sewing. She never needed a driver’s license in high school because every boyfriend she dated had a driver’s license and car. There were a couple of places the high school crowd would gather after hours: Wiggins drive-in across from high school and the Fat Boy at 16th Street and Washington Boulevard.
“There used to be a Kroger’s grocery store in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue,” Gibson said. “It was close to home, and that’s where most of our groceries were purchased. I always managed to check out at the cash register that had the cutest guy named Asa Carson. We dated for nine months, and six months after I graduated from high school, we were married Feb. 27, 1964. We were going to Columbus for a honeymoon but only got as far as Chillicothe. Five months later, Asa was drafted. After boot camp and technical training, he was shipped to Turkey. He rented an apartment there, and I went to be with him. Later he had an assignment to California, where we stayed until his discharge. Asa retired from 3M after 20-plus years.”
They were married 27 years and had two children. Gibson remarried, and then divorced after two years.
Back in the spring of 1984, Gibson thought a job might be nice. She interviewed for a waitress position at Jim’s Spaghetti House. Marion Gray, the manager who was considered Jim Tweel’s right-hand man, conducted the interview without any forms or applications to complete. After a two-hour interview, she was hired and told to report the next day. Thirty-seven years later, she’s still there.
“Until 2005 when Jim Tweel passed, I remember him as one who never knew a stranger,” Gibson said. “His shirts always looked like they just came from a clothing store, always neatly pressed with a tie, always graceful, polite with a sincere smile and an ear for a story from any customer.”
Gibson worked as a waitress for the first 12 years until she asked to become a greeter so her hours could be arranged better to be at home for her kids when school let out. Jim Tweel immediately changed her position and hours.
“I retired once in 2016,” Gibson said. “Shortly after, Jim told me I could work part-time if I’d return. I accepted, and I’m staying now until I’m no longer needed.”
Donna Gibson works at a place that Jim and Sally Tweel opened with a loan in 1938 — originally called Jim’s Dairy Bar. Who would have believed that Jim’s probably holds the world record for serving more than 10,000 slices of strawberry pie in one week?
Tweel’s treatment of customers and employees is the main reason C.M. ”Bunny” Gray stayed over 60 years, Martha Baker 55 years and kitchen help over 20 years. Even the upstairs cooks have an employment record longer than average. It’s also the reason Donna Gibson loves working at Jim’s.