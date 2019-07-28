There's a unique privilege associated with interviewing people who remember life without telephones, electricity and running water. Those were times that brought out the best of family unity while working together for the common good of everything shared around the table. Today's world may have evolved into a life of luxury, but those family values and respect for the dignity of life suffered when granddad's farm was replaced with a shopping mall.
Take 88-year-old Anna Hatfield, for example. She could hold your interest for hours about those "good ol' days." She was born in a two-story log cabin up Goose Run Road in Lesage, West Virginia, in 1931. She grew up with four sisters, two older and two younger. For unknown reasons, she became the "son" her father never had. Even so, she discovered at an early age that arguing about or neglecting Dad's instructions with regards to chores was never a good thing.
"As dad's favorite 'son.' I not only knew how to clean chicken eggs, I was proficient at cleaning the complete chicken coop," Hatfield said. "I even remember being told chickens lay better at night with the lights on. As the favorite son, I also had the privilege of hauling cow pies from the barn to the garden. Being dad's favorite son always brought mixed feelings at times. I was spared from milking cows; that duty was reserved for mom and my two older sisters. We had a spring about 300 feet from the house where we got our water. This required between four and five round trips daily. Thankfully, those walks were shared by all.
"In summer, our upstairs bedroom was hot. During the winter, I believe water would freeze there. Years later, dad put a coal stove in the house, and the vent pipe ran through our bedroom on its way to the roof, which did provide some heat."
Hatfield's father worked for the C&O Railway, which added more responsibility for the household to complete work assignments. If it became a choice between home chores or school work, chores had priority.
"My father was a Chevrolet man," Hatfield said. "But it goes deeper than that, he only drove Chevy trucks, and they were all red. I've heard him say many times that he would rather push a Chevy than drive a Ford. As God-fearing as he was, there were times dad would slaughter beef and sell it directly to local restaurants and a medical facility after hours. This was illegal, but it was cash money, and hard times do invent ways to survive."
On Sundays, Hatfield and her sisters wore nice dresses for church made on Mom's treadle-powered sewing machine. While Mom and Dad never went, they made sure the girls were ready when a neighbor came by to pick them up on the way to Pilgrim Holiness Church on Nine Mile Road.
"Canning at our house was a year-round event," Hatfield said. "We'd pick blackberries one day, and the next day they were cooked into preserves and canned. Mom canned corn and tomatoes in a gallon jar - everything from that garden was canned and stored for winter consumption. We were either working on that farm or going to school - that's how it was, and we accepted it. I never saw a movie until my senior year of high school; never went swimming, and my first visit to Camden Park wasn't until I was married."
Hatfield talked about helping her father cut hay swinging a hand scythe, which produced a number of calluses in a matter of minutes. She spoke about bringing chicken eggs to school and selling them to teachers. They did have a cat but solely for the purpose of keeping the rodent population in check around the barn.
"We had a tradition that was used for Thanksgiving and throughout the year during family gatherings," Hatfield said. "The adults always ate first, then the kids. Mom always hid extra chicken for us, so I didn't care how much the adults ate. I remember my best Christmas gift was a red sweater that I wanted when I was in high school. It had the letter B on it for Barboursville."
Hatfield attended Greenbottom grade school until third grade, then Cox Landing until the sixth grade. Cox Landing was her favorite because they had indoor restrooms and drinking fountains. There was a Ms. Madeline Lapoll who worked in the cafeteria; Hatfield remembers her because she rode a motorcycle to school every day.
"I caught the school bus going to Barboursville for seventh through 12th grades," Hatfield said. "I graduated in 1949, attended one football game, never went to the prom and had one date in the 12th grade. I was given a dollar for lunch each Monday, which bought a package of cheese crackers and a Coke for 20 cents each day."
That one date from high school ended up coming to her house and, with her father's permission, sat on the living room couch wooing his future wife. They dated for four months before she finally answered yes to the groom's proposal.
William Keith Hatfield and Anna were married at home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 1950, before church. Bright and early Monday morning, she went back to work at General Cigar on 7th Avenue, where she was making $33 a week. Keith went back to the nickel plant. They were married for over half a century until his death.
Hatfield used to take care of her own lawn until she reached age 80 - that's when she broke her hip and retired from lawn work.
Finally there was that big newfangled airplane flight to Florida visiting relatives. After returning home, she announced any future visits with family from the Sunshine State would be in West Virginia.
If you will notice from her picture, this lady is as trim as a marathon runner at the finish line, and it has a lot to do with her diet: raisin bran cereal with coffee for breakfast, lunch is often a hot dog with coffee, dinner is a large salad, a few slices of turkey and cheese tossed in and, of course, coffee.
"We are a family of five generations," Hatfield said. "That's something to brag about. I've four children, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren."
Could this be the other reason she is so trim?