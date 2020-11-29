“When the poor die of hunger, it doesn’t happen because God didn’t care for them. It happened because neither you nor I wanted to give them what they needed.” — Mother Teresa, Catholic nun
That belief is what founded the Huntington City Mission when they began operating a soup kitchen in town in 1939. Eighty years later, they have a mission statement that professes a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization established to meet the growing physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of the homeless community of Huntington. And it’s done around the clock every day of the year.
Mitch Webb is the executive director of the City Mission. He says the mission offers four main areas of support to the community: providing shelter, food, clothing and spiritual guidance without obligation, cost or status of those who come asking for help.
“Everything and everybody has been affected with the spread of this COVID-19 pandemic,” Webb said. “Complying with those changes has caused an additional burden on our staff. Still, we have provided over 30,000 nights of lodging to date in 2020. It’s a good feeling knowing that every night of lodging represents one less homeless lying in our parks, along the river bank, in a city doorway or some rodent-infested alley. An alarming number of those who stay here are military veterans. Our latest count for this year shows we have provided 127,000 meals free of charge. This is a program that feeds anyone who comes without question. It’s been our experience that about half of those who come to eat are off the streets. We also distribute food boxes to nonresidents on Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30.”
Webb talked about the amount of warm presentable clothing they provide that sometimes amounts to 300 children and adults each month. This is another program where half of those who come for clothing are not guests of the mission. In addition, the Huntington City Mission website covers information about teaching basic math, adult education, GED exam preparations and spiritual growth.
Recovery classes for spiritual growth and inner healing, biblical study that provides a deeper understanding of God’s Word, Christian-based counseling, fellowship and opportunity for family and individual discipleship are the responsibility of Rev. Chadd Hatfield, PhD, and his assistant, Jenny May. Together they offer more than 25 years teaching experience in Christ-centered educational programs. That experience has been an ongoing daily challenge for several years at the Huntington City Mission.
Hatfield’s background in advanced theology and addiction counseling have placed him in a demanding position in today’s society. Still, he remains positive in his position and the progress he makes with those who come for help.
“We offer daily devotional services at 9 in the morning with additional services at 2 and 6 each afternoon,” Hatfield said. “A high percentage of those who avail themselves at the chapel have had some connection with drugs. Most who attend our services have a false identity because of the relationship they have with worldly issues. If we can get them to create a new identity with Jesus Christ, we can begin to create for them a new identity for life.”
Hatfield did admit some days at the mission bring more job satisfaction than others.
“Of course, there are times that you don’t get the results you expect,” Hatfield said. “There isn’t a day that passes I don’t wonder if I couldn’t have done more. All you can do is not become discouraged, learn from the day and become better tomorrow.”
Jenny May teaches online classes in Hebrew and Greek at the Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio. Her focus is teaching a biblical foundation that develops a daily life with Jesus.
Together, May and Hatfield conduct a four-phase recovery program to establish a Christ-centered focus in the lives of individuals who choose to join. An abbreviated overview of the program includes introduction to recovery issues, diving deep into the steps to grow with Christ, open candid discussion without judgment and sharing what you have learned with others.
“There are no limits when discussing personal problems of the past,” May said. “We are not here to judge, only help. Background is no concern, only that you develop a relationship with Jesus and build your life on it.”
Hatfield believes the entire Huntington City Mission is a ministry.
“As Christians, we try to become like the Good Samaritan in the 10th chapter of Luke, who discovered a Jew robbed and beaten along the road. He showed compassion healing his wounds and seeing he was cared for. God told His disciples to do likewise.”
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.