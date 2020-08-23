Walking into the Huntington home of Peggy Crutchfield, you become surrounded with stories jumping off the walls with 90 years of family history. From the kitchen refrigerator to the family room there are pictures that speak volumes of generations past with family photos, awards, articles and newspaper clippings that provide glimpses into a remarkable career. There are even shelves with mementos representing special events.
Crutchfield was born at home in August 1930 in a coal camp in Hellier, Kentucky. Her father was a coal miner; she lived with an older sister and brother.
“For a while we moved from one coal camp to another,” Crutchfield said. “After Kentucky we moved to Springtown coal camp in Mercer County, where I attended a three-room elementary school where grades were divided into each room. When someone brought a ball, we played baseball during recess. If not, we just played tag. The school had a well, a coal stove in each room and outhouses behind the building. Lunch was mostly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches from home.”
Their next move was the mining community of Kingston, West Virginia, where Crutchfield attended high school. She still carried her lunch but had moved up the food chain to bologna sandwiches now. She attended prom at school — her first date with a boy she no longer remembers.
“I was 16 when I graduated Kingston High School,” she said. “After graduation, I attended WV Tech College in Montgomery that was a 30-minute bus ride. I stayed there for one semester and transferred to Marshall, where I graduated in 1950.”
Crutchfield paused in her story while she sliced doughnuts and refilled our coffee cups, then she went back in time.
“Life was difficult in those mining communities,” Crutchfield said. “I remember dad coming home covered in black dust; miners were not even provided showers in those days. We had a wringer-type washing machine that really worked hard getting dad’s work clothes cleaned. Miners were paid in cash, and if you couldn’t make it to the next payday, you could get an advance in the form of script that could only be spent at the company store.”
According to Crutchfield, the company store was a regular mini Walmart that offered fabric goods, clothing, groceries, a butcher shop, household items, seasonal items and toys. The company felt if they didn’t have it you didn’t need it.
“There was a considerable difference in company homes, also,” she said. “When dad was promoted to mining foreman, we moved to Silk Stocking Row, which is a term my brother Charles, my sister Betty and I made up. Homes on Silk Stocking Row were reserved for the company doctor, store manager, assistant superintendent, mining foreman and shop supervisors. Homes were bigger with larger yards, indoor plumbing, bathrooms, forced-air coal-fired central heat and better streets. Homes in this area were also privileged to have repair service. Anytime anything broke, you just called the repair shop and someone came to repair it.”
The biggest and most prestigious home was the privilege of the mine superintendent, which came with basketball and tennis courts and a separate house for live-in servants.
“About the time the semester was winding down at WV Tech, dad began tinkering with a mining invention that he called a fused nip,” Crutchfield said. “It proved so successful that dad retired and began building them in the garage of our new home on Elm Street two blocks from Marshall (University). Dad’s invention was well received by mining communities everywhere.”
After graduating from Marshall, Crutchfield found a job and met Eugene, a man she worked for. Eighteen months later, they were married in Huntington and headed off to the bright lights of New York for their honeymoon.
“Eugene was eventually appointed director of the Department of Veterans Affairs by Jay Rockefeller,” Crutchfield said. “He encouraged me to go back to Marshall and earn a teaching degree because I wanted to teach.”
Crutchfield did earn her teaching degree and taught at St. Joseph High School. She transferred to Huntington East, where she retired in 1993. While there she coached the girls’ basketball team to a state championship in 1986. The following year she was awarded West Virginia High School Coach of the Year. She also worked 15 years with Cabell County 4H teaching swimming and sponsoring folk dancing groups of about 12 dancers for many years. She is also a past volunteer at Huntington Internal Medical Group on Route 60.
“Our marriage was blessed with two wonderful children,” Crutchfield said. “We were married for 36 years before Eugene passed away. I have three super grandchildren and three fine great-grandchildren.”