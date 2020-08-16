Fran Rakes is an 83-year-old entrepreneur who probably gets more things done by dawn’s early light than most her age accomplish all day.
What she lacks in weight, she makes up with her smile and no-nonsense approach toward life. By age 10, she was making her own dresses on mom’s treadle sewing machine. As a teenager, she was wringing chicken’s necks for Sunday dinner. Chicken feathers didn’t go to waste, either, they made great comforters.
“We lived 4 miles outside of Kenova,” Rakes said. “I was the baby of an older brother and five older sisters. There was a 10-year gap in our ages, which made me daddy’s girl — he was my best friend. Dad worked at Appalachian Electric Power. We had a big garden, but dad hired someone to care for it, which was fine with me. I milked two cows, what we didn’t drink was sold to neighbors. We had several dozen chickens, what eggs we didn’t keep were either sold to our neighbors or traded at Bartram’s Market for groceries.”
Rakes talked about the memories of staying busy on their 9-acre farm.
“I churned buttermilk for neighbors,” she said. “We had a large barn with two lofts. When one became empty I used if for my playhouse. I loved sewing my own clothes, too. During the summer, a friend and I would dam up a nearby creek for swimming. When I wanted to go to Dreamland Pool, Dad would drop me off and pick me up. We also worked side by side in the hay field. Mom was the one to take blackberry picking. Snakes didn’t bother her, she just shooed them away with a stick. When it came time to slaughter the hog, I was there to help. I also taught myself to drive a standard shift with Dad’s ol’ Chevy before I was 13.”
Rakes’ idea of exciting stuff to do on Halloween would more than likely be censored. One story she shared involved a lifelike scarecrow along Route 75, which is enough detail to let your imagination take over.
“Thanksgiving meant a large family gathering,” she said. “It was an event that came with lots of food with the latest in family news.
“The best Christmas gifts I remember were a couple of dolls given to me by my older sisters,” Rakes said. “It was important to have a perfect tree to decorate also. One year I climbed to the top of a big fir tree and cut off enough for a perfect tree. There was a big hill near Route 75 great for sleigh rides — no one was a fast as Donny Hatten and me.”
Docks Creek elementary was a one-mile walk if her teacher, Ms. Hatten, didn’t pick her up. It was a one-room frame building with the usual stove, water pump and separate outhouses out back, baseball for recess and whatever mom packed for lunch.
“I rode the school bus six miles to Buffalo High School,” Rakes said. “Our driver should receive an award for putting up with the shenanigans on that bus. I dated a few boys, nothing serious; none of them had any manners. The Hill Top drive-in was a great place for hot dogs, shakes and such. Before I graduated in 1955, I worked part-time at Kemple Glass in Kenova wrapping and shipping glass products.”
After high school, Rakes went to work at S.S. Kresge’s five and dime department store on 3rd Avenue. She worked there for a couple of years before her first marriage ended with divorce. Later on there was another marriage. Rakes has two daughters.
“After Kresge’s, I worked at Kerr Glass for five years,” she said. “I asked for a transfer to a Kerr plant in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and got it. Thirty days later, I was fed up with the less than equal treatment between genders and transferred back to Huntington.”
For the next 35 years, Rakes worked glass factories in two California cities, broke her right foot climbing rocks in Yosemite National Park, took an extended leave of absence, bought a Gulf Gas station in Kansas, sold the business to a relative, went back to work and eventually retired from the glass business as a troubleshooter. For a while, she volunteered at Heritage Nursing Center on 13th Street.
“I came back to Huntington and lived with my daughter for a while,” Rakes said. “Later, I moved to a Huntington apartment and immediately got bored. That’s when I went into business selling work clothes, women’s apparel, handicap equipment and household items at the Proctorville Flea Market.”