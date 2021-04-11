Sometimes it’s called post purchase dissidence — often referred to as buyer’s remorse. Regardless of the label, it comes from buying a product that later turns out to be less than it appeared to be. All of which comes under an old cliché: “Let the buyer beware.”
It’s never a good idea to believe that the purchase of a new or used car is a simple process. After all, it’s not like buying a loaded double-dip $3 chocolate sundae at Austin’s. If you believe it is, then I have a few acres of prime oceanfront property for sale in Cabell County that you might want to invest in.
My granddaughter recently bought a used car with an underlying defect. It took several trips back to the dealership and many months to finally get corrected. Because my daughter and son-in-law both work, I volunteered to see where the breakdown in communication went sour. As it turned out — that was the problem all along. Sometimes good communication is admitting where the problem lies and solving it.
There are groups of people who are vulnerable or prone to believe anything that’s said during the process of buying a car. It’s something you should never do.
Never jump into the car-buying process believing that everything you hear is true — that a particular dealership is your friend and the car you are looking at is in tip-top condition just because that’s what you were told. Take my advice and proceed with caution. Even buying from a reputable dealership is no guarantee that this car of your dreams will not become next week’s nightmare. Never let yourself be pressured into buying a car. If something doesn’t look, sound or feel right, chances are it’s not.
A good place to begin if you’re looking to buy a used car is to ask for the Carfax report, which should contain a history of the automobile. If the salesperson doesn’t have it, find out why. It’s always a good idea to get the phone number of the previous owner. Get in touch with them, and find out any problems the car may have had when traded, find out about maintenance performed and finally — ask why they traded it off. It’s always nice to know how a car was taken care of that you’re interested in buying. Most people do not get rid of the family car that performs well, doesn’t have any issues and needs nothing.
If you know little about what to look for in a used car, take someone along who does. You don’t need to be a certified Mr. Goodwrench mechanic to look for the basics. Believe me, quite often those basics are signs of things to come.
If your budget is a few thousand, it’s a good investment to pay a local garage mechanic to put the car on a lift. This provides a bird’s-eye view of the brakes, exhaust system, transmission leaks, tires, shocks and most importantly — rust and corrosion. Most garages would do this for less than $25, which is a cheap price for this information.
Don’t just take the car for a drive — make it perform every function it’s supposed to.
A few years ago, I took a used car for a drive. When I returned to the car lot, I asked the salesman if they inspect their cars before placing them on the lot. “Yes, sir,” replied the salesman. “We do a 24-point safety check on every car we sell.” So when I asked him why the horn didn’t work and why the engine was a quart low on oil, his response could have won an Academy Award, but he still didn’t have an answer.
I do — it’s called taking pride of workmanship in your job and doing the job right, no matter what it takes.
There’s a way to run any business. You can go to work with the attitude of just doing what it takes to keep the doors open, or you can be someone who takes pride in doing a job that reflects a professional place of business. It doesn’t take long to understand who you’re dealing with.
Customers provided the best form of advertisement that any business can get. Standing behind what you sell, building a foundation on an ethical practice with open honest communication is a sure-fire way to see that customer again — me included. That’s especially true with my granddaughter.