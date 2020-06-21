Oppy, Kentucky, is about 80 miles south along Route 52. The population isn’t known because the last census taken wasn’t recorded, but Sandra Breedlove thinks there may be enough residents to make Saturday-night bingo games worthwhile.
“Whenever someone asks where in the world is Oppy, Kentucky, I tell them across the Tug Fork River from Kermit, West Virginia,” Breedlove said. “It’s a speck on the map in Martin County, where I was born in December of 1950.”
Breedlove is the middle child of a younger sister and older brother born at home in a frame house along the banks of the Tug Fork River. She was born with the help of a neighbor acting on behalf of Dr. Evans, who finally arrived two hours after the umbilical cord was cut.
“My father worked highway construction,” Breedlove said. “When one project was finished, he moved to the next job. This left a lot of work for us kids during his absence. Our garden kept us busy weeding, picking and canning. We were fortunate to have gas heat and a water pump.
“One year, dad decided to raise a piglet for slaughter. I turned that cute pig into a pet and treated him as family right up to the day my heart broke. I never ate anything from that pig, and I loved bacon.”
Breedlove learned to sew without the machine because they couldn’t afford one. But blackberries were free, and there were plenty for the picking.
“My sister Rose and I enjoyed picking blackberries,” she said. “I remember the year we discovered a snake in the berry patch. We dropped the bucket of berries and didn’t stop until we reached the front porch. Mom returned with us bringing a hoe and chopped his head off. Nothing seemed to deter our mother — anything that needed done, cooked or fixed in or out of the kitchen, Mom would tackle it.”
The pain of transforming her pet hog into pork chops eased a bit on the day a mixed breed of a beagle appeared at the kitchen door needing a handout.
“I adopted that dog almost the instant I laid eyes on him,” Breedlove said. “He became an overnight bodyguard that could discover anything in a berry patch that didn’t belong there. I named him Spot Jaw because of the black spot on his jaw. He was special and lived through the majority of my childhood before he died.”
Breedlove and her sister made the trek to Nolan grade school about a mile down the road. Teaching grades 1-8, the school had indoor bathrooms and water fountains. This was quite a treat, as their home still had an outhouse with a water pump in the front yard.
“I was selected as captain of the school softball team,” Breedlove said. “Initially, I thought some of the boys would resent having a girl for team captain, but we all got along quite nicely.”
Breedlove received her first experience of riding a school bus 7 miles to Chattaroy Junior High School — a school that introduced her to social studies and Mr. Meade.
“Teachers should encourage students to do their best in the classroom,” she said. “Mr. Meade was probably the best teacher I ever had. It wasn’t just me; his enthusiasm for teaching came across to every student, and it made the class something to look forward to.”
The excitement created by Mr. Meade lasted for the three years at Williamson High School before Breedlove dropped out. She earned her GED years later, but she regrets the decision to quit school.
“I started my career in the working world at the kitchen of the grade school that I attended,” she said. “After a couple of years, I came to Barboursville to live with my Aunt Sarah. I worked a few jobs and began dating a nice young man who worked for the State Road Commission. Ronnie and I dated for a little more than six months before we were married May 18, 1974.”
She tried office work and a few other jobs before realizing she wanted to stay with her children while they were young. For years she became a babysitter for neighborhood kids.
“I began helping my daughter make and sell candles at the flea market,” she said. “Later, I bought into a health and beauty outlet, and a few years later I bought the business.”
Today Breedlove and her friend Linda Rakes sell beauty items, adult diapers, masks, cold remedies, hair coloring, vitamins and a thousand other items at their large booth at Proctorville Flea Market.
Ronnie and Sandra reside in Huntington; they have two children and claim to have the two brightest grandsons ever.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.