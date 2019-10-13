Infants exposed to opiates in the womb are born with a need so great that only a team of professional dedicated angels can help — this happens at Lily’s Place.
Lily’s Place is a name befitting the loving compassion and gentle hands-on care provided by a group of volunteers and a professional staff. A name born from a metaphor found in Matthew 6:28, where Jesus refers to the beauty contained in the lilies of the field, beauty so great that even Solomon, in all his glory, was not arrayed in such beauty.
For over five years now, Lily’s Place has administered proven hands-on healing and medical care to infants suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). Marilyn Murdock is the current volunteer coordinator at Lily’s Place. She graciously provided time in her schedule for this interview.
“As many as one in every 13 babies born in Cabell County are born preexposed to legal or illegal drugs,” Murdock said. “A great deal of the care and nurturing of babies at Lily’s Place comes from our group of dedicated people. Currently, we have about 24 active volunteers who work in shifts that often extend beyond their scheduled time. With the support of our medical staff, our volunteers provide therapeutic bonding and handling with a gentle approach during the weaning process while their withdrawal symptoms subside. We partner with our local hospitals to meet the need of babies born prenatally exposed. Cabell Huntington Hospital now has a Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU), but oftentimes they’re over capacity. When possible, the babies are transported here. Lily’s Place can accommodate up to 16 babies at a time.”
Nurseries at Lily’s Place provide a peaceful, home-like environment that offers a quiet, tranquil atmosphere. These nurseries offer a place where families can bond with their infant as they go through their weaning process. Nurseries and their furnishings were made possible with generous support from the community.
“On any given day, we have between six and nine babies,” Murdock said. “Length of stay depends on exposure, but typically four to six weeks is the norm. What works at home for a healthy baby does not work here. Babies prenatally exposed are often smaller than average when born. They could have poor eating habits, tremors and shakes, stiffness in arms and legs, and diarrhea or vomiting. They can also be hyperactive, irritable, cry frequently and don’t sleep as much as healthy babies.”
A great deal of support for day-to-day operations at Lily’s Place comes from generous ongoing community support. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, donations become tax deductible. Last year, 50% of Lily’s Place’s income came from donations and grants.
Murdock said their needs are never-ending. There is a “wish list” updated regularly on their website that contains some of the smaller items, such as diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, copier paper, liquid hand soap, unscented fabric softener sheets, bottled water, paper towels, Clorox wipes, toilet bowl cleaner and gift cards for Kroger and Walmart. Monetary donations are always welcomed. Located at 1320 7th Ave., there’s an after-hours night deposit box large enough for many items.
“Our volunteers here are special,” Murdock said. “In addition to bonding with babies, they may be required to answer phone calls, clean and stock nurseries, do laundry, sweep and help in the office. While we do not need any more volunteers at present, we are getting ready to open a behavioral health center. That information will be posted on our website in the near future. If you would like to volunteer at Lily’s Place, you must be at least 18 years of age, complete our training program, be fingerprinted and have a background check. Applications will be available on our web page when volunteers are needed.”
Volunteers play a major role at Lily’s Place. Seventy-six-year-old Jenny Signorini started before they opened.
“I was washing donated baby clothes before the first baby arrived over five years ago,” Signorini said. “It’s a blessing to be here. I’ve always loved babies, so it’s a natural for me. The thanks I get from families are priceless.”
Retired schoolteacher Louetta Jimison helped clean the building before Lily’s Place opened.
“My heart melts when holding those babies,” she said. “I love singing to them; it seems to help them relax. I wouldn’t volunteer anywhere else.”
Almost five years ago, Trina Jackson began her volunteering, averaging between four and five hours a week.
“When you care for the least of these babies, they become close to your heart,” Jackson said. “It’s just a true blessing to rock these babies knowing the good that’s being done.”
The community support of both time and money are an essential part of running Lily’s Place. It is a place of hope and trust for this most vulnerable population and their families.
“The way the community and our loyal volunteers have supported Lily’s Place in the more than five years it has existed is an immeasurable part of our success,” Murdock said.