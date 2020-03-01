Seventy-one-year-old John Taylor grew up with six brothers, five sisters and a well-fed spoiled dog named Red.
“I’m the fourth child of 12,” Taylor said. “I was born at home a few miles outside of Elkview, West Virginia, on enough property for a large garden and a hog pen. My sisters did house work; my brothers and I took care of outside work. The house was heated with wood, and I chopped it until I grew calluses. When the cistern went dry in summer, we carried water from a nearby spring. The distance wasn’t far then, but the path looks much longer today.”
When it came time to kill the hog each fall, Taylor’s experience resembles that of so many families preparing the seasoning ham, except for the role his grandmother played.
“When my grandmother finished cutting up a hog, the only thing left was the squeal,” Taylor said. “Even ol’ Red got a few slivers.”
Thanksgiving was always a house full of relatives bringing covered dishes. Christmas was homemade decorations on a freshly chopped tree and mistletoe over the doorway.
“The walking route was a one-mile path to Elkview Grade School that crossed Route 119,” Taylor said. “My first grade teacher was Ms. Byrd. I expected all my future teachers to be as great, and they never quite measured up to her standards.”
Next came Elkview Junior High and the convenience of being picked up by the school bus. It was about this time when one of his brothers bought a used moped that proved to be a lot of fun — until they wrecked it riding double. They escaped with minor scratches, but the moped died at the scene.
“I graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1967,” Taylor said. “I belonged to the 4-H Club and track team. I was better at 4-H than track; I was just never a fast runner. I did date this girl whose name I forgot, but I remember her car, a nice looking Ford Thunderbird. Ms. Young was a very good English teacher, and she nearly measured up to Ms. Byrd’s standard. The Roller Whiz was a great place to skate for the high school crowd. I used to be pretty good on skates, but that was long ago.”
After high school, Taylor tried a year at West Virginia State College until transportation became too difficult. He drove a delivery truck for a few months with an older brother until he found a job with a firm drilling for gas wells. Eighteen months later, the Army had him doing drills at boot camp.
“After the Army drafted me, I went to boot camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina,” Taylor said. “My next stop was Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where I did menial tasks until the Army decided why I was sent there. Two weeks later, I was shipped to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Then I was granted emergency leave to see my grandfather before he died. After the funeral, I was told to report to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for heavy equipment training followed by a tour in Germany.”
After leaving the comforts of Germany, Taylor was shipped to Fort Lewis, Washington, for special survival training that prepared soldiers for assignments to Vietnam.
“First thing I noticed stepping off that crowded plane in Cam Ranh Bay was the miserable heat,” Taylor said. “I was assigned to A Company, 84th Engineer Battalion. My job was repairing heavy equipment that had suffered damage from land mines and mortar attacks. I finally ended up at an old deserted Marine base built by the Navy Seabees. After the heat and rainy season passed, I began counting down the days for my discharge — then my left arm was nearly blown off.”
This accident occurred one night when an M79 rocket landed nearby. Where the projectile came from was never known, but the scars remain, and the damage was done. It was classified as friendly fire.
After months of rehab, Taylor returned home and began working with an older brother in the service station business. It was there that Peggy Henson drove in for gas. A year later, she was honeymooning at Virginia Beach as Mrs. John Taylor. The couple had two boys. His wife passed away in 2005 from medical complications.
Taylor worked for the Department of Highways and managed a supermarket until he suffered a brain aneurysm with long lasting crippling effects. Today, he lives in foster housing with three other vets. He enjoys computer research, reading and an occasional movie. His latest book is “Mirage” by Clive Cussler, and his favorite movie still remains “Forrest Gump.”