Here’s a fictional story that’s intended to capture the true holiday spirit that should carry you over until next November.
It’s a tale about a preacher who became involved in an auto accident that required hospitalization through the weekend. Knowing he would not be healthy enough to deliver the homily next Sunday morning, he asked one of the elders from the congregation if he would talk about something appropriate in his absence. The preacher assured the man that he didn’t expect anything too elaborate, just something that would reflect on the true meaning of the season.
Not wanting to refuse, the individual reluctantly gave in and agreed to the pastor’s request.
The responsibility of speaking to the congregation during such an important time of the year found the man trying frantically to research that perfect sermon. For several evenings, he sat in front of his computer searching the internet with very little success. While he received lots of friendly good-natured calls from other members of the church offering their advice, nothing seemed to help much.
Finally the day arrived, and the man walked nervously to the podium standing before a packed church. He paused a few seconds, looked out over the audience, opened up his notes and began his delivery. What he decided to speak about was simple everyday miracles not found on a computer screen.
He began his sermon by talking about the dreadful effects of spreading gossip, about how cruel remarks hurt and damage people’s lives. He talked about how families who work together and care for one another are far richer than those who bicker and argue over insignificant issues. He spoke about the sanctity of life and how precious it is, he continued on about the importance of hearing God’s word in church on a regular basis and putting those words into your daily lives. He touched on the need to see the good in everyone, even when they don’t look, feel or act like the rest of us. He finished his sermon talking about showing your spirituality through your love and concern for our neighbors throughout the whole year, not just during this holiday season.
The things that this man spoke of were really not things at all. They were just those small everyday overlooked miracles that bring harmony and peace throughout the entire year; little miracles that often seem to disappear with the beginning of the New Year.
So it is with the season of Christmas and the New Year, a time to become part of those little everyday miracles. Exchanging gifts is a good thing, but they are not the most important thing. The gifts that matter most are those gifts that really cost the least. They are presents of human kindness with lifelong warranties that will never expire. They never need batteries, never go out of style and will never break when used as intended.
After the decorations are put away and the tree is out by the curb, we are left with what truly matters most in our lives — family and friends.
Before the memory of this holiday season gets completely overshadowed by Valentine’s Day — remember the true meaning and spirit of it all. Don’t let it escape completely from your heart. It’s never too late to send a card with heartfelt thoughts you wanted to say for years to a friend. Do something extra that will have substance and meaning. Go visit a shut-in, forgive someone, try to become a volunteer for any number of area nonprofit organizations, if only for a few hours a week. Take a few minutes of your time to make some of your very own everyday miracles — because it’s never too late regardless of the season.
Happy New Year!
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.