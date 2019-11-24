Because of medical complications as a child, Larry Brumfield, now 73, was never allowed to serve in the military.
Brumfield was born in 1946 at Cabell Huntington Hospital and lived in Roanoke Circle in the town of Wayne, West Virginia. Before he turned 5, the family relocated to Spokane, Washington, where his father worked for Kaiser Aluminum.
“We lived in Spokane for nine years and, except for my recurring ear infections, I enjoyed living there,” Brumfield said. “Our back yard was an actual forest where I spent lots of time inside my homemade forts contemplating my existence.”
Brumfield attended elementary school in Spokane, where he remembers giving all his marble winnings at recess to his favorite teacher whose name he can’t recall. He does remember the hospital procedure that caused partial paralysis to the left side of his face while trying to cure his ear infection.
“Not being able to totally control the muscles on the left side of my face brought on a lot of cruel remarks from other students that accelerated my withdrawal,” Brumfield said. “Mr. McGlocklan, my sixth grade teacher, built me back up with praise and encouragement that really helped me feel normal again. My grades even improved.”
The attitude instilled by that sixth grade teacher continued on into Glover Junior High in Spokane. Brumfield came out of his shell, and he became more involved with class work and maintained an A average
When it came time to begin ninth grade, the family moved back to Huntington, where his father worked at the C&O Railway.
“I started the ninth grade at Oley Junior High, where I rediscovered a few old friends,” Brumfield said. “I joined the track team and started running cross country. That introduction to running has become a way of life for me now.”
Brumfield graduated valedictorian from Huntington East High School in 1964. There were a few teachers who made a positive influence on his education. Brumfield said Danny Clark, who coached track, was a great role model. Mrs. Madge Skeen, Mrs. Maxine Sullivan and Mrs. Margaret Krieger, who taught English, were great teachers.
“I attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, using money I earned working at the Nickel Plant in a co-op program,” Brumfield said. “I traveled back and forth from Georgia for vacations and holidays by rail for free because my father worked for the railway. I graduated in 1969.”
He then attended Purdue University on a full fellowship, where he earned his master’s degree in 1971 followed by his PhD in chemical engineering in 1977.
“I worked at Union Carbide from the spring of 1977 until 1980,” Brumfield said. “I became dissatisfied there. It’s difficult to say just exactly what it was, but I quit and took a year off to try and find something I liked. I even worked in a picture frame shop for six months. I painted a few pictures; one was accepted in West Virginia Juried Exhibition in 1980. I had another painting that was purchased during a Juried Exhibition in 2001 for $2,000.”
He worked for a couple of years for Day’s Sign Company in St. Albans until he moved to Lavalette to be with his girlfriend and help raise their son. While there, he operated his own shop called Brumfield’s Signs and Graphics. When their relationship began crumbling, he closed the business, retired and moved to Barboursville, where he lives today.
“For the last four years I have been involved with Barboursville’s Project Unity that occurs each year during the Barboursville Fall Fest,” Brumfield said. “We have a diverse group of participants using different colored yarn woven together to construct a display that signifies the acceptance of our many beliefs, varied backgrounds and different religions.”
Brumfield also is involved with Barboursville’s Community Outreach Program and the Senior Center on Central Avenue. He is active in protesting against elected officials in Washington whom he disagrees with. He attends First United Methodist in Barboursville and recently ran for Barboursville’s City Council.
Brumfield does a lot of running. He mixes running and walking together with light workouts at home and visits to Barboursville’s senior center exercise room. Standing 5’ 8” and weighing 150, he’s on the right path, which also includes a rigid no-nonsense diet that includes organic coconut oil, liver, uncooked oats, various fruits, salmon, an occasional chicken breast and ground whole wheat bread.