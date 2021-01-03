Joe Chinn was 8 years old when the family moved from Huntington to Cleveland, Ohio, in November 1948. Four years later, they returned to Huntington because his father was laid off.
“Dad worked for the C&O Railway,” Chinn said. “Wherever the job moved, that’s where we went. After we returned to Huntington, dad found construction work.”
Their home in Cleveland had running water with an indoor bathroom and heat. As much as those amenities were taken for granted, things would become worse in West Virginia.
For a while his father’s job at Wilson Construction paid the bills. Not enough to adequately support the family, but he worked. During construction of the swimming pool at Spring Valley Golf Course, his father broke his back in a fall that ended any means of employment. It took eight years of negotiations before disability was approved.
“I began caddying at Spring Valley Golf Course to help out,” Chinn said. “After becoming a master caddy, I made $3.50 for each round of golf. I often caddied for Dutch Miller and the club pro, George Hoffer. Dad and I also began tearing down homes for the material; this was hard, dangerous work because of dad’s limited mobility and the lack of proper equipment.”
With the loss of employment and any mentionable income, the family was living in a house provided by a relative. The lack of running water in the house required several trips to nearby 12 Pole Creek to supply their needs. At times, when it became unbearable waiting in line for a bath in the kitchen laundry tub, Chinn would head to 12 Pole Creek with a towel and a bar of Ivory soap.
He has memories of attending schools in Cleveland, Washington and Cook elementary in Huntington, Crocket junior high on Miller’s Fork, Cook and Ceredo-Kenova High School, where he would have graduated in 1960 if he had stayed. Years later, he passed his GED high school exam.
“In April of 1955, seven months before my 15th birthday, I lied about my age and joined the West Virginia National Guard,” Chinn said. “The Korean War had just ended, and the Army needed recruits. When the recruiter asked my age, I answered 17. I stayed with the National Guard two years before I was discharged. My unit was privileged to march in review past the Charleston Capitol for Governor Underwood’s inauguration in January of 1957.”
At the age of 16 and with an honorable discharge from the National Guard, Chinn cleaned out his locker at the Briggs National Guard Armory on 5th Avenue and headed to the United States Marine Recruiter in Huntington, prepared to tell another lie.
“I told the Marine recruiter I was 18 and was bused to the Ventura Hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, for an enlistment physical,” Chinn said. “After a series of tests and an oath of enlistment, I was sent to Parris Island, SC, where the training was a little more physical than the National Guard. Next I shipped to Parris Island, SC, where I was taught how to operate, take apart and put back together such weapons as automatic rifles, grenade launchers and machine guns.”
Training in the Marines was going well. The food was good, and the beds — for the most part — were dry, clean and comfortable.
“When my grandfather died, dad tried to get me home for the funeral,” Chinn said. “This didn’t work, so dad got the Red Cross involved. That’s when my age was discovered, and I was discharged and sent home.”
For most, that was enough of military life, but not for Chinn. When he turned 18, he headed for the Navy recruiter with no need of lying. His third enlistment was another trip back to the Venture Hotel, another physical with more testing and swearing in. This time it was the Great Lakes, Illinois, Naval Training Center and a four-year tour that had him patrolling Cuba during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961.
His first job after his third honorable discharge was with American Container on Vernon Street, where he stayed for two years.
“In April of 1965 I was hired by the Nickel Plant. I retired after 30 years. My supervisor was Lawrence Moore, a wonderful kind-hearted man. Since my retirement, I have built three homes, including where we now live. I keep busy taking care of rental property and golfing when I have time.”
There were three children from Chinn’s first marriage that ended with the passing of his wife from diabetic complications.
Months later, his son introduced his father to an employee he worked with at St. Mary’s. Joe and Debbie were married in Tennessee in 1995. Their home has the distinction of containing three honorable discharge certificates.