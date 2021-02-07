Yes, I’m a military veteran. You can thank me if you feel it’s necessary; I assure you it isn’t. Being a veteran makes me part of an American tradition that follows a bloodline all the way back through the pages of history, and I’m proud to have been a small part of it. There’s a lot of internal gratification that went with that job. I belong to a select group that invested something in the American flag that today’s generation doesn’t understand.
There was a time when serving your country was something to be expected. I never knew anyone who shunned that obligation. Nobody I knew ever claimed to be a conscientious objector or packed their bags and headed off to Canada to avoid the draft.
When I was 18, I was learning discipline in boot camp like I never experienced in my life. I was born in West Virginia, but I grew up in the military. My life is altered today because I still live with those values that were ingrained into my soul by the military. Every time the national anthem plays, staring at that flag, I think about the lives lost to make the day possible. How could anyone ever disrespect a flag that drips with the blood of our forefathers? How lucky I am to have served this country and survived without the scars that so many carry.
There’s an old Civil War song that goes something like, “When Johnnie comes marching home again, hurrah hurrah. We’ll give him a hearty welcome then, hurrah hurrah.” The truth is — all too often Johnnie doesn’t come home. There is no hearty welcome, no hugs of embrace, nothing but the memory of yesterday and children who never understand.
How many veterans live among us with hidden scars of war? The internal scars known only to them — some carry a burden so great that the only escape is often suicide, and it happens in staggering numbers each year. The latest annual report from the National Veteran Suicide Prevention shows that suicide is 1.5 times higher for military veterans than their counterparts who never served in the military. Right in this city, there are regular counseling sessions for military veterans who still suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. I know this is true because I’ve met some of them.
A few years ago, I followed a volunteer at the VA Medical Center as he visited veterans who were hospitalized. Many were without families, and those volunteer visits were the highlight of their day. They didn’t need for proper care, food, magazines or the daily paper; they were in need of human interaction.
My time in uniform was mild when compared to many of the veterans I’ve interviewed. I may have eaten out of cans at times, but I never missed a meal. I’ve slept in the cold but never worried about frostbite, and I never heated my dinner on the exhaust manifold of an Army Jeep like George Roinestad and Earl Waldron did during the Battle of the Bulge.
The stories told by these men were of subzero weather, snow-covered terrain and winds — a short war that lasted from Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945 — yet there were 100,000 casualties. Unable to have fires at night for fear of being detected by the Germans, they stuffed toilet paper inside their fatigues for insulation. Waldron said he prayed each night while trying to sleep on the frozen ground inside his foxhole. In his own words, “Dear God, just to be able to sleep on a clean bed again in West Virginia is all I ask.”
Keith Dean was part of a Navy rescue crew of the ill-fated USS Indianapolis that was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in the Philippine Sea in March 1945. There were 1,200 souls aboard. After floating helplessly for five days in shark-infested water, only 316 were rescued. Dean talked about the trauma of pulling bodies from the water only to discover the lower extremities were missing.
Jack Cade was part of the Normandy invasion. As a member of a PT boat, his job was to provide protection for the landing crafts. Without warning, his boat struck a landmine and quickly sank in deep water. After removing all means of protection in order to stay afloat, he swam to shore with nothing but a survival knife for protection.
My military experience was nothing when compared to those veterans I’ve interviewed; I came home whole. My heroic memories are of my uncles who served in World War II, Grandfather Orem, friends like Clovis Ray and others who patrolled the Vietnam jungles at night and my two sons, Christopher and Michael, who served in the Middle East — heroes everyone.