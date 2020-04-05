Eleanor Burris remembers her father having the home radio batteries charged on Friday so they could listen to the Grand Ole Opry Saturday evening while they enjoyed homemade doughnuts. She remembers the excitement of coming home from school in the sixth grade and discovering they now had electric lights. She also recalls that first trip to Camden Park.
Burris was delivered at home in 1937 on a 70-acre farm in Alkol, West Virginia, in Lincoln County. She had three brothers and four sisters. Her father was a construction worker when not working on their farm. Their house was a two-floor frame home covered with siding and heated with gas and a wood-burning fireplace. Of course, the ever-popular outhouse and water well were standard fixtures. Burris said the family never wanted for much because they pulled together with their work and responsibilities.
“Everyone had work assignments to keep the farm going,” Burris said. “I cleaned house, and I honestly enjoyed it. I also rounded up cows and horses. When the hogs were slaughtered each fall, my job was grinding up and packing the sausage. Every day there was something to do.”
One of those days was Sunday and what usually took preference was a family walk to church. She always enjoyed going with her mother to Cohen Drugs in Madison for a strawberry milkshake. Sundays were also good for searching through the Montgomery Ward catalog for a nice dress that mom would make on her treadle sewing machine.
“When dad ordered baby chicks, they came through the mail,” Burris said. “A large cardboard box with four sections and air holes, each compartment had 25 chicks all hollering in loud hungry peeps. This was probably the main reason we ate chicken for Thanksgiving. My mother was a wonderful cook every day of the year. Anything we couldn’t grow, my brother Charles and I would get at the country store up the road, and we usually managed to charge a piece of chocolate each trip.”
Burris attended Woodville Elementary, a modern brick facility with running water and indoor restrooms. Her trip to school for those eight years was much easier than the majority of her classmates because the school bus came right by her house.
“Most of my friends at school trekked miles just to reach the bus stop,” Burris said. “I probably never realized how fortunate I was back then to enjoy the comforts of that school bus. My first grade teacher called me the Little Dutch Girl because of the way mom did my hair. The school served lunch for 15 cents. Mr. Hauldren was the principal and also my eighth grade teacher. He kept a switch in his office called Ole Hickory, and it was a great motivator.”
Each school morning after the bell rang, students went outside and gathered around the flag to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. And that trip to Camden Park was indeed special because a group of eight-graders rode in the back of the principal’s pickup truck to spend the day there (totally against the law today).
“I graduated from Duval High School in 1956,” Burris said. “I had the distinction of having a part in the senior play called ‘Hillbilly Wedding.’ I did a little babysitting for money, but the farm still occupied a lot of my time. A popular place for school lunch was a restaurant across from the school that served great fast food.”
After graduation, Burris bought a 1955 Chevy and went to work as a medical secretary at the Huntington State Hospital. While employed there, she fell in love with another employee, Jerry Burris, who was head of the engineer department. Nine months later, they were honeymooning at Virginia Beach.
“Jerry actually got down on one knee to ask me to marry him. How could I refuse?” Burris said.
Before long, the couple moved to Cincinnati, where they found better employment. A year later, they returned to Huntington when Jerry was hired by ACF to do design work and she became a medical secretary for Dr. Esposito. Jerry eventually formed his own company, Burris Industries, that proved successful. Years later, he sold the company and retired. Eleanor also established a children clothing store called The Young Image that became quite popular. She finally retired in 1995.
The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering of friends and family at the Greenbrier. They have two grown daughters and two grandsons.
In 1976, Eleanor finally realized her dream to visit Nashville and the historic Grand Ole Opry. She went at the invitation of her sister Lucille with a busload of teachers.