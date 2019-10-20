Barboursville resident Joan Preston began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse when she was 19 making $170 a month. That was 1956, and her career spanned 37 years.
“I was born in a company-owned home at a coal camp in Cedar Grove, West Virginia,” Preston said. “Dad was a coal miner who worked hard for what little pay he received. My older brother and I shared the family chores.”
One of those chores was carrying buckets or water from the community well down the road. Normally it required one trip a day, but wash day and bath night required several tiring trips. Wash day was another chore Preston dreaded because that old wringer washing machine would mash fingers if not careful.
“We had a procedure for bath night,” Preston said. “The cleanest wash first, the dog was last. I did have a pet cat called Tibbie that I slept with. She finally came up missing, and no one knew what happened. I always suspected my father knew something about her disappearance.”
Preston shared some of her childhood memories of swimming in Twenty Mile Creek, occasional Saturday movies in Cedar Grove and Ward, West Virginia, when they had money. Friday nights they listened to the Grand Ole Opry. She enjoyed walking to church, sleigh rides on Church Hill and decorating the Christmas tree.
“We’d always find the nicest tree to cut,” Preston said. “We’d decorate it with anything we could make from colored paper. My best Christmas gift was a doll with a red velvet dress that I kept for years. I never knew what happened to it.”
Preston attended Oakland Grade school where grades 1 through 8 were taught. Located less than a mile down the road, the school contained several rooms, a modern coal-fired heating system, indoor bathrooms and water fountains.
“Normally I walked home for lunch,” she said. “I liked all my teachers; I cannot remember a time I didn’t want to be one. I remember trips through Huntington to visit relatives, and we’d go by Marshall College, and I’d tell mother that one day I’m going to go there. I never dreamed that one day I would teach there.”
Preston graduated from Montgomery High School on her 16th birthday, as she bypassed half of her 5th grade class and the entire 6th grade.
“My father had a seventh-grade education, but he was my tutor,” she said. “Dad was especially good in math. I’m not totally sure how I was selected to advance in grades, but I had little trouble with any class. I even belonged to clubs in history, French and math.”
Immediately following high school graduation in 1952, Preston enrolled in WV Tech. Three years later, she was teaching a one-room school in Middle Creek.
“I eventually earned my teaching degree at Marshall,” Preston said. “I taught for a total of 37 years at Fairland High School, Marshall and that little one-room school with a thousand memories.”
Preston recalled the deaf student she had who taught her how to draw because the majority of their communication was through drawing pictures. There was another child who never had much to eat, so she always brought extra in her lunch to share.
“I didn’t have a car when I taught at that one-room school,” Preston said. “The school bus dropped me off on the hard road, and I walked the remaining two miles. There were two eighth-grade girls that the school board paid to get the coal stove warmed up in the winter.”
One day during her first year it started raining very hard, and the older students said school needed dismissed. She didn’t listen, and the water was up to her knees at 3 p.m. The next hard rain, they dismissed early.
“There were 17 students in that little school,” Preston said. “It was a challenge, especially carrying books for two miles. During Easter we’d hide real Easter eggs, which was a treat because anyone who found it could eat it. We made a stage from old sheets for Christmas plays and invited their families; it became a great time to meet the children’s parents. I used a bell to signal the students when recess was over. Never a discipline problem, and it didn’t take long to become attached to each of them. When the weather turned cold, we’d put all the chairs in a circle around the coal stove. One day I notified school maintenance that one wall in the school was beginning to bow outward, and they told me to move my desk to the opposite side of the room – I never bothered them again.”
She met a young man in college named Charles Preston. They married after one year in 1955 at the church near the hill where she used to go sleigh riding. They had four children and enough grandchildren to keep grandmother busy attending sporting events for years.