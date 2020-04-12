“What a wonderful childhood I had, today’s generation has no idea what real family life is all about: walking to school, the Depression years and a thousand other memories from a time that disappeared like magic.” Those are words from Pearl Miller, who recently celebrated her 106th birthday.
Miller’s vivid recall of events that happened over 90 years ago is amazing.
She was born at home on a 100-acre farm in April 1914 five miles outside of Beckley in Raleigh County in a small community called Beaver. Her father was a coal miner and farmer who later worked for the C&O Railway. They lived in a two-story frame house with two brothers, who have since passed.
“Never had carpets,” Miller said. “We heated with a fireplace until we could afford a pot belly stove. We slaughtered hogs, milked cows, fed chickens and used horses for plowing and riding. I had a black pony named Billy that I used to carry vegetables when selling door to door in town. We were very frugal and wasted little. We had an old dog named Prince; he was a good watchdog and little else.”
Weeding seed onions was a tedious process because the onions were easily mistaken for weeds. This was a special task reserved for Miller. Another chore reserved for her was blackberry picking because the black snakes that patronized the area didn’t frighten her. Rattlesnakes were different! Swimming was something reserved for city folks because “real farmers don’t have time for such foolishness.”
With the livestock they had, many feed sacks were used for making dresses on the treadle sewing machine. Miller’s favorite school dress was made from a feed sack that still contained the words “Charleston 100 pounds” that failed to wash out during the initial cleaning.
“Halloween was something that occurred in the city,” Miller said. “Thanksgiving was a well-prepared meal by the best cook ever who could teach Betty Crocker a thing or two. Everything my mother cooked was special no matter what it was.” When Miller was asked if they canned much, she said, “Oh my goodness, did we ever. Our cellar stayed full because of our garden; we even dug trenches to bury cabbage root side up.”
Miller talked about the memories mentioned in her book on Amazon: “Moonshine Memories and Staggering Cows” with stories like her first Christmas at the age of 12 and the beautiful compact she received. Simple things like walking the mile to a one-room school through the seasons of the year where grades one through eight were taught. Games they played during recess included Ring around the Rosie and Drop the Handkerchief. She always would win the spelling bee each year and receive enough double promotions in grade school to enter high school when she was 11. Even though Miller walked to school, she never missed a single day, always carrying her egg and biscuit lunch.
During Miller’s day, a rigid entry exam was required for entry into high school. She scored 99 and graduated in 1929 from Shady Springs High School in Beaver at the age of 15. She says that Ms. Dillon, who taught business, was her favorite teacher.
“I don’t remember having any dates in high school,” Miller said. “That’s because I was much younger than the other students. That’s probably why I never attended the prom, if they had one.”
Miller became the youngest student in her freshman class at Marshall College and lived on campus. Her studies were going great, and things were working out — until she met this young man at church.
“A friend and I went to hear a gospel group, and Elmer Miller sang bass,” she said. “We were introduced and dated for nearly two years before he proposed and I said ‘yes.’ That’s when my mother adamantly voiced her unwavering disapproval, and I honestly believe she never recovered.”
The marriage between Elmer and Pearl Miller that began in 1931 lasted more than 60 years until Elmer’s passing. It was a marriage that survived the Depression years by selling sandwiches and cupcakes door to door.
Shortly after marriage, the Millers bought a duplex in Huntington directly from the owner for $2,000. They made their monthly payments from the money received by renting out the other side. They raised five children.