Proctorville, Ohio, area resident Carl Perry was born in a hillside cabin in Nestlow, West Virginia, 85 years ago. He said the structure was built in a single day by his great-grandfather and a few neighbors.
The dwelling used wall-mounted kerosene lamps with an underpowered fireplace and enough crawl space underneath for storing items from the garden. Another bedroom was added as the family grew. According to Perry, Nestlow wasn’t much more than a wide place in the road about 14 miles beyond Wayne.
“Dad never could afford a car,” Perry said. “We had a work horse for everything from pulling logs to plowing the garden. After milking, we kept the milk down the well in a bucket to keep it cool. I was responsible for the care and feeding of two hogs that were butchered each fall.”
The family raised chickens that were ordered through the mail from Sears and Roebucks.
“Mom was a professional at wringing chicken necks, soaking them in hot water and pulling feathers,” Perry said. “This caused an unpleasant odor for me that created a dislike for chicken even today. Dad was a farmer whose treatment toward others reflected his belief in scripture and his love of Jesus Christ. Every night before bed, the family had group prayer by the fireplace, and every Sunday we walked together to church about a mile down the road.”
Perry talked about “truck crops” — a term used for vegetables trucked to the City Market.
“During winter we’d charge necessities at the country store,” Perry said. “When the garden began to produce, we’d truck vegetables with a neighbor in his truck to sell produce in Huntington. That’s how we paid off our debt at the store. If it wasn’t for the store owner’s trust in us, we would have run out of items like beans, cornmeal, flour, sugar and lard. Dad bought 50-pound cans of lard that doubled as chairs around the eating table. There were no two seats alike in our house.”
Perry said the main meal several times a week was fried potatoes, beans and cornbread except when the preacher came, which meant fried chicken. He never remembers anything more for Christmas than fruit and hard candy, which they enjoyed. It was a time to decorate with a freshly cut tree and handmade decorations. He did receive a pair of three-buckle arctic boots once but still the snow got in walking to school. With an abundant supply of hills, sleigh riding on homemade sleds made from scrap lumber provided hours of winter fun.
“I attended Hobbs Grade School that was a single room building about a mile away,” Perry said. “There was an old stove in the center and a bucket of water next to the back wall for drinking. We’d make drinking cups from notebook paper that was good for one cup full before it leaked. For lunch, we carried a large jar with a mixture of bread and milk that was shared with my brothers and sisters. Sometimes, we ate fried apple sandwiches.”
Perry graduated from Wayne High School in 1953 where he belonged to the FFA and played varsity football. That was the year they finally beat Fort Gay. In fact, Perry said that was the only team they beat that year.
“After high school, I went to work at Huntington Plating until drafted by the Army in 1957,” Perry said. “I attended boot camp at Fort Carson, Colorado, and medical training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Until I entered the military I never saw so much tasty food and milk in my life. From Texas, I traveled to New Jersey, where we boarded the USS Upshur troop transport ship for a nine-day crossing to Europe. I was assigned to the Landstuhl Army Medical Center in Germany, where I treated everything from accidents to causalities.”
After his discharge and using the GI Bill to attend barber college, Perry discovered the money as a barber just wasn’t enough. He applied at the Nickel Plant and retired there 25 years later.
“I met my wife on a blind date before being drafted,” Perry said. “We dated for six years before I asked Mildred to marry me on her parents’ front porch. In spite of her father’s reserved opinion of me, we were married. That was over 60 years ago. We have one son.”
In 2008, Perry underwent heart surgery, which prompted him to quickly change his lifestyle. Eleven years later, he still exercises regularly at St. Mary’s Wellness Center.
Perry was part of a recent Honor Flight transporting veterans to Washington, D.C. He says it was a professionally organized display of patriotism, and he felt honored to be a part of it.