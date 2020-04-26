I have three of my mother’s earthly possessions. Each one is a timeless reflection of her resilient spirit. One is a chiming mantel clock mom and I brought home from the S&H redemption center on 20th Street about 68 years ago. She collected those stamps from Evans Super Market where Justice Supply is today, a short walk from Homestead Place.
Initially, I had disgruntled feelings about that clock because of the sleep interruption it delivered every quarter hour. Years later when it finally stopped, the clock set in silence for more than half a century until I had it repaired. It still chimes the same, but the sound it delivers in the stillness of night is heard differently now.
I also possessed a beautiful handmade embroidered tablecloth that my mother made. I had the frazzled edges repaired recently and mom’s birth and death dates sewn in the corner. It was folded and framed in a glass case and given to our daughter, Diana, for Christmas last year.
The final piece to this collection was a short story under a photo of my mother that appeared in The Herald-Dispatch in the 1950s. I’ve had the picture for years but never knew the reason for its existence. It was a mystery that eluded me for months of recent searching through microfilm files at the main library. Every couple of weeks I’d go back for a few hours only to exit through those revolving doors frustrated.
Weeks later, the Patron Saint of lost articles, Saint Anthony, intervened. I went again to the second floor research room at the library and started unwinding microfilm through the viewfinder. Halfway through the second roll of film, there was mom displaying a selection of her homemade seasonal Christmas cookies and a batch of her chocolate-covered cherries. Even for an old black and white photo, I felt the excitement that Ralphie must have enjoyed in the movie “A Christmas Story” when he received his Orphan Annie secret decoder pin. Mom’s hair looked like she just came from the beauty shop, but I knew she never went because of the cost. Her dimpled cheeks and seasonal earrings looked like small stars and a dress that looked more like a uniform than anything else — but she was beautiful.
The article beneath mom’s picture read (in part): “Mrs. Vaughn Beal of 404 Homestead Place prepares cookies and cherries to be dipped in chocolate the day before Christmas.” Her special turkey dressing recipe and sweet potato preparation also received honorable mention. She explained how most cooking can be done before the holidays and at the end there is the usual closure — staff photo.
The date on the newspaper was Dec. 23, 1956; mom was a very attractive 43-year-old lady when the picture was taken. My discovery brought on a wave of emotional memories about my mother that I thought little of during my youth but right then, looking at that newspaper photo, those memories began a new life.
Before moving to Homestead Place, we lived in the west end where mom operated a bakery out of her kitchen to earn spending money. I was attending Washington Elementary, and after school I’d go door to door with my bicycle basket loaded with homemade bread, cookies, pies and an assortment of special orders that grew from repeat business. That little kitchen on Lee Avenue produced a never ending aroma from mom’s oven that permeated the entire neighborhood. Mom had spending money, and I have memories of a kid with a crew cut on a Montgomery Ward bicycle selling brown bags full of sweets made with pride and professionalism by the world’s best.
The last bit of information may never be known: What prompted the newspaper to decide that my mother’s Christmas goodies and her secret recipes were worthy of newspaper coverage two days before Christmas of 1956? If mom wanted it to be a surprise — it was. My guess is the journalist who interviewed mom must have been exposed to her bakery goods and decided it was newspaper quality. If that’s true, then the reporter had good taste.
Not only was my mom a terrific cook, she was also a wonderful self-sacrificing mother who only years later did I come to fully understand and appreciate.
During the years when I had a newspaper route, mom made sure before I left to deliver those papers that I was up on time and left with a full stomach of hot Quaker Oats.
That was mom, and there has never been another like her.