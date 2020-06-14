Bernard Hampton became an expert at milking cows before most kids his age learned how to ride a bicycle. Born in May 1938, Hampton said they lived so far up a holler in Wayne County that the 6 o’clock news never reached them until 8.
“I never chopped wood because we had gas heat,” Hampton said. “Closest thing I ever had to a pet were rabbits I raised for a 4-H project. Dad did have a few coon hounds he took hunting when he wasn’t working construction.”
While attending grade school, Hampton began working for his Grandfather Pyles, who operated OS Pyles & Sons Dairy with his two sons less than a quarter mile from home. He continued working there until he joined the United States Navy.
“Between my two uncles, grandfather and myself, we milked 50 cows twice a day,” Hampton said. “Granddad never drove, so porch deliveries were made by my uncles throughout Harveytown and Westmoreland. This left Gramps working on company books and me cleaning out the barn, cutting grass and general clean-up.”
Hampton started his elementary education at Lavalette Grade School, which was equipped with a coal fired furnace, indoor plumbing, city water and a cafeteria — but mom still packed his lunch. Instead of the usual multiple grades in one room, this school provided separate rooms for each grade.
“I finished elementary school in Barboursville,” Hampton said.
“We moved there because my father was hired to help support the daily operation of a dairy that was located where Barboursville Park is today. As strange as it may seem, this dairy was operated by 15-20 trustee prisoners from Moundsville, who actually lived on the farm. There were approximately 60 cows that were milked by those prisoners twice a day with the biggest deliveries being made to the hospital on the top of 20th Street hill.”
According to Hampton, there were three houses located on the farm, and his family lived in one of them. There were also living quarters for the prisoners with doors that were not locked.
“Life was good for those prisoners,” Hampton said. “Compared to prison, the freedom of living on a farm with nothing to do but milk cows, they had no reason to run away. There’s even a story that many believe true. Quite often, under the cover of darkness, prisoners would hide money under a rock at the top of the hill coming into the park. Sometime during the night, a driver for the Barboursville Cab Company would drop off a few bottles of whiskey in exchange for the cash.
“Granddad paid me pretty good while I worked for him,” Hampton said. “When we moved I was still able to catch the school bus by walking a short distance from Granddad’s dairy to and from the bus route. On weekends, I just stayed there. By the time I was 12, Gramps had me driving him anywhere he wanted to go. He had an old Nash automobile with a standard shift. When he wanted to go, I was the driver, and we were never stopped by the police.”
Hampton had no difficulty managing the class load with junior high. High school was a struggle during the first couple of years. Hampton played football while maintaining an A average in math, but the other classes were not doing as well.
“One day the principal called home and asked my dad how sick I really was,” Hampton said. “When dad learned of my less than satisfactory attendance record, he wasn’t too surprised when I told him I decided to drop out.”
Hampton continued working for his grandfather until he enlisted in the Navy in May 1955. After boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland, 17-year-old Hampton was on a train heading to Picatinny Naval Base, Maryland, where he was trained as a mechanic in the 5K Fighter “Hellcat” Airplane. They were waiting on him when he reached Cuba. To prepare him for this, the first 6 months were spent working in the dining hall, where he gained 10 pounds.
After his honorable discharge, Hampton worked at Owens-Illinois until he was laid off. He worked a bit on the Summersville Dam before working for Smith Transfer, where he retired.
Hampton was married 50 years before his wife, Betty, passed away in 2009. They have four children.
“We met in a Wayne County establishment called the Rock & Roll Joint,” Hampton said. “We just seemed to hit it off together; she was a great lady.”
Nowadays, Hampton keeps busy attending cruise-ins with his beautifully restored 1940 Pontiac Business Coupe.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.