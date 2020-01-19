Everybody has a story worth sharing, and Betty Barrett’s story is right near the top of the list. Born 85 years ago, she was raised in a settlement house in Chicago, Illinois.
“Settlement housing were large community centers mostly for low-income immigrants to help them become established in America,” Barrett said. “Instructors taught various skills like carpentry, language, health care, sewing, cooking and more. The instructors and their families lived in these centers. In 1940, our family became part of our first housing community when my father left his high school teaching position to accept a director’s position.”
Barrett became accustomed to sharing all of her meals with a large group of residents of many cultures around the table. She adopted many as honorary aunts and grandparents. In 1947, the family moved to another settlement where their apartment was equipped with a kitchen and enough room to share family meals together. The facility included a large library and a gymnasium where Barrett enjoyed watching the Harlem Globetrotters practice.
Barrett remembers food items that were rationed during World War II when she would go grocery shopping with her mother. She vividly remembers V-J Day in August 1945 when State Street in downtown Chicago was packed with people celebrating America’s victory over Japan.
“You had to see downtown Chicago decorated during Christmas to believe it,” Barrett said, “especially Marshall Fields and Carson Pirie Scott department stores. We had beautiful city parks, museums and an elevated train system to ride downtown.”
Thanksgiving in the settlement was usually a marvelous sampling of many different food dishes. She enjoyed a few extra holidays also because her mother was Jewish, and her father was Christian. The Christmas of 1949 was extra special because of the beautiful wrist watch she received.
“I walked a half block to William Penn Elementary where grades 1-8 were taught,” Barrett said. “When I began attending Francis Parker High School, I received $1.20 a week. The money was for bus fare that cost a dime a day and a quarter for milk each week. I walked the mile to save money that I spent for hamburgers at O’Connell’s grill and neighborhood movies at the Esquire Theater on weekends.”
After graduating in 1951 Barrett attended Downer College, an all-women’s college in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She majored in occupational therapy and graduated in 1955. During her senior year, she began dating a handsome Army lieutenant.
“We first met at Elmer’s Tuxedo Tavern in Milwaukee,” Barrett said. “It was a popular place for the college crowd. Ten months later, Eddie proposed to me at the Cackle Slack, which was another popular watering hole with a good music selection on the juke box. I accepted his proposal — much to the chagrin of my father.”
Following her graduation from college, Barrett enlisted in the Army, was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant and became an occupational therapist at Valley Forge Army Hospital after six weeks training at Fort Sam Houston. The couple managed to find time for marriage during the Christmas holiday of 1955 and shared a brief honeymoon. The next several months involved frequent flyer miles and letters between two different assignments. After military life, they settled in Morgantown, where Eddie left his military post as public relations and became involved with sports information for West Virginia University.
“In 1967, we moved to Huntington, where Eddie became athletic director at Marshall for a few years,” Barrett said. “He became general manager of Huntington’s Pepsi-Cola until he founded his Tax Sheltered Annuities in 1975. It became a successful business until 2012, when my beloved husband passed away after 56 years.”
During his tenure in Huntington, Eddie Barrett became a respectable entrepreneur who developed many friendships before his passing. Now, his wife carries on his torch of community involvement.
Barrett is a volunteer member of the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, a member of the Cabell County Public Library Board of Directors and League of Women Voters. She worked with Ken Hechler during his write-in campaign for Congress in 1976. Between 1979 and 1989, she worked part-time at the Information Referral Services at the Cabell County Public Library. She also has worked three years for the Autism Society. She is now currently serving as a board member with the retirement community where she now lives.
Eddie and Betty Barrett had five children and 11 grandchildren. This coming March, she is looking forward to meeting her first great-grandson.