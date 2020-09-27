It appears to me that anything goes when it comes to an ugly display of name-calling and verbal attacks now days. This seems especially true if you’re attacking a political candidate that you love to hate. It’s just another sign that those days of Saturday afternoon Western movies have long vanished. Our world has changed from those times, and they’ve changed to the dark side of everything once considered sacred.
I feel out of touch in today’s display of ethics. It’s difficult to understand the hate, lack of human decency and wasteful destruction that seems nonstop. I wonder why God doesn’t just throw up his hands in disgust and end it all.
I decided to generate something fresh that’s void of violence and hate. If I get enough reader response (good or bad) from this to make another article, I’ll try to put everyone’s thoughts in another column. You need to understand: If you post any comments, your name is attached.
True happiness doesn’t come from the material things of this world. This takes time to understand, and some never do. Once that new car gets a few thousand miles, it becomes just a means to get from point A to point B. Price and style no longer matter. Not so with sharing your life with family and friends — those memories will never depreciate. Right now, we need more of it.
Yes, you are free to make your own choices in life, but you are not free of the results of those choices. You are responsible for your own actions, not your parents, and not your teachers in school.
When America did away with the military draft, we did this country a terrible injustice. I will stand by that until my last breath. As Will Rogers put it, “What our country needs is more dirty fingernails and cleaner minds.”
There’s also a big difference between a human being and being human. Regardless of who you are, most of us were loved when we entered this world. Chances are someone will care enough to be around for your funeral. What happens between those dates becomes your legacy — try and make a good one.
Your spouse isn’t perfect, and neither are you, but you can be perfect for each other. Your union can last until one of you leaves this Earth. Even if there are 50 reasons to separate, love will find one reason to stay.
The best six doctors in the world are sunlight, rest, exercise, diet, self-confidence and friends. Eat your food as your medicine, or you’ll be eating your medicine as your food.
Humorist Will Rogers gets credit for many quotes. They are quite old, but many are abreast with political ads leading up to this coming November. Take a look: “The short memories of the American voter is what keeps our politicians in office.” “If pro is the opposite of con, what is the opposite of Congress?” “A fool and his money are soon elected.” “I don’t make jokes; I just watch the government and report the facts.” “The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected.” “There are people running this country that shouldn’t be allowed to play with matches.” “There are 10 men in this country who could buy the whole world and 10 million who can’t buy enough to eat.” “It takes a lifetime to build a good reputation, but you can lose it in a minute.”
Many of us old folks share the woes of America on a regular basis. We can be found in early morning discussion groups walking through Ritter Park, along the river at Harris Riverfront Park and any fast-food restaurant with an open sign on the front door. They discuss politics, share each other’s company, while away a few hours, drink a lot of coffee and solve little of the world’s problems, if any. But they enjoy the camaraderie and care enough to vote.
Our country has misplaced a lot of American pride, and if there ever was a time to do something about it, it’s now. When November arrives, go vote! It’s the right thing to do.
Indeed, I’m old-fashioned. I miss the sound of dropping tokens in the city bus coin box heading downtown. I miss parades during homecoming, Christmas displays in Bradshaw Diehl and presidents who served in uniform before running for office.
Modern technology has given us more time to spend less time together around the dinner table. Henry Thoreau may have said it best: “Thank goodness they can’t harvest the clouds.”