If you attended this year’s 43rd annual World of Wheels at the Mountain Health Arena, you walked among a collection of vintage vehicles only seen in movies and magazines. One such eye-catcher was a beautifully restored 1929 Mercedes roadster belonging to Claude Marcum.
It was rebuilt with the knowledge provided by his father.
Marcum was helping his dad repair cars before he had his multiplication tables memorized. At a very early age, he followed his father around in the garage, helping him every free minute he had during the week. When other kids were playing in mud, Marcum was learning the difference between a 7/16 open-end wrench and a 1/2-inch deep well socket. Come weekends, this father-son team would scour junk yards looking for salvaged parts to bring home and repurpose for other cars his father was rebuilding.
Marcum, 41, is now a resident of South Point, Ohio. Originally from Williamson, West Virginia, the family relocated when he was 8.
His father is a self-taught auto mechanic who not only repaired cars but was adapt at body work and paint. During their years together, his father taught him the art of block sanding, primer and applying paint without runs.
“I owe a lot to my father for the mechanical knowledge I learned,” Marcum said. “I originally discovered this 1929 Mercedes replica in a salvage yard in Wayne. It would not be here in the World of Wheels today without the mechanical knowledge my father taught me. Over the years, I’ve bought many cars just for the purpose of repairing and selling — each one was a learning process. My brother and sisters have no interest in auto mechanics, so I take care of routine maintenance for them when their cars need attention.”
Marcum’s project had to be hauled home from the salvage yard in 2013. Once the car ran, Marcum drove it locally while trying to decide how to bring it up to the 21st century. After he got married, Marcum sold the Mercedes to meet the expense of married life.
“I really didn’t want to sell it to begin with, but my family came first,” Marcum said. “About a year later, things began looking more stable, so I managed to buy the car back.”
The Mercedes was Marcum’s first entry into World of Wheels. He’s been a spectator in years past, always waiting for the day to bring his own entry.
“The car was completely modernized from bumper to bumper,” Marcum said. “The old engine was replaced with a computer-controlled LS 5.3 V8 GM engine removed from a 2002 Silverado. The standard transmission was exchanged in favor of an automatic four-speed. It has four-wheel disc brakes, a back-up camera and a DVD player with a six-inch movie screen. The rear end was removed from a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 truck that had to be modified to fit properly. This required some welding and metal fabrication. There are modifications to the frame, motor mounts and transmission linkage to make it all work together, and it’s all been a labor of love.”
Marcum is trying to get his 15-year-old son, Logan, involved. In the meantime, his nephew Justin helps out when he stops by to visit.
“The car is officially titled as a 1929 Mercedes two-door roadster replica,” Marcum said. “The billet silver paint used to spray the body cost $70 a quart; the fenders were painted a slate gray. My second cousin Christine did the sewing on the seats, and she did a remarkable job. If you include sweat equity, cuts and bruises, the car is priceless. It’s still a work in progress and, right now, it’s not for sale. It still has a few computer issues that need adjusted a bit. That’s common for a street rod that’s only been on the road a month.”
Marcum’s efforts were awarded with a first-place trophy in his class — not bad for his first time out.
Marcum has his own auto repair and body shop business called The Rod Shop. He can be reached at 740-550-6395.