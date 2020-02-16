If you’ve recently been involved with arranging the burial of a loved one, you’re aware of the escalating costs of funerals.
It is especially true for those who wait until the 11th hour to begin making funeral arrangements. This is the time you become the most vulnerable to irrational decisions often made with tear-stained emotions. Because this subject has become more important to me as the birthdays pile up, I decided to meet with someone who deals with the cost of dying on a regular basis.
After contacting a couple of funeral homes, I spoke with Barry Ransbottom of Beard Mortuary, who agreed to set aside some time with me for an interview. With more than 30 years of experience, he’s seen the benefits of proper planning and the consequences of families coming to funeral homes unprepared.
“Most funeral homes have planning guides that are free of charge,” Ransbottom said. “These planning guides are pretty thorough with the information they contain. There are quite a lot of additional options that fluctuate the cost of burial, and they should all be discussed when families have adequate time to sit down without a sense of urgency. Again, most funeral homes have a general price list that covers everything from embalming to graveside services and the wide range of prices for caskets that can escalate to several thousand dollars — even the services of laminating the newspaper obituary and services of a hairdresser. Certainly, when unexpected tragedies occur, it’s impossible to have the luxury of time, but planning ahead for an event that we know will visit us sooner or later cannot be stressed enough.”
Ransbottom spoke about the regulations attached to the embalming process. If you choose to not use embalming, then there are specific guidelines that must be adhered to and other issues that should be discussed at the funeral home.
“Funerals where the family chooses to save the cost of embalming are quite simple,” Ransbottom said. “This is just another reason for preplanning. There are several options available for today’s funerals that demand a clear head to address each one because cost is most always of concern for most families.”
Ransbottom discussed cremation, which can be less expensive. Oddly enough, he said the request for cremation isn’t as popular here as it is in major metropolises. He credits the trend to customs of Appalachian family funerals.
“There seems to be some confusion about the process of cremation,” he said. “Families can still have cremation and include a celebration of life complete with eulogies, speeches and pictures. There was one gentleman who was an avid golfer. His funeral included a putting green with monogrammed golf balls and golf tees for those who came to celebrate his life. Families can even bring their own urn. Taking the cremated remains home becomes the family’s responsibility: disposing the remains at the beach, across a golf course or out of an airplane over the family farm becomes your choice.”
The death certificate is of primary importance when insurance claims must be processed and authenticated. According to Ransbottom, even when properly filed, death claims normally take one to two weeks to process.
“Next to the death certificate, the Military Form DD 214 is just as important for all veterans,” Ransbottom said. “Military veterans are entitled to a free grave marker. As a matter of information, the Donel C. Kinnard military cemetery located at 130 Academy Drive in Dunbar is a 349-acre cemetery that provides qualified veterans a free funeral that includes opening and closing, concrete crypt installed at the site, headstone and perpetual care. To ascertain if your veteran is eligible, you should read the information contained in www.veterans.wv.gov.”
This article is intended to at least stir you to make plans to ease the burden on those who will carry out your intentions. While the planning guide provided by funeral homes is very helpful, it does not begin to adequately address the need for a well-prepared will.
Finally, this article is not intended to endorse the services of Beard Mortuary, they were just gracious enough to grant me an interview.