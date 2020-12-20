For the past 12 years, I have enjoyed annual visits to area schools talking with elementary kids about Christmas; that cannot happen this year. Instead, here are some glimpses into previous visits with a generation who believe snowmen dance in the streets, reindeer fly and Santa can zip through any chimney in town. It all happens when viewed through the eyes of a child — that’s where the eternal magic of Christmas lives.
Favorite seasonal songs were “Frosty the Snowman,” “Jingle Bells” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
Santa’s sled is not equipped with a portable potty; he visits bathrooms as needed along the way. Parents take note: The hallway nightlight should be working, and the condition of the bathroom checked before settling down for your long winter’s nap.
The red glow on Rudolph’s nose is really a GPS guidance system that transmits directional signals to Santa’s cell phone.
“I’m leaving no snacks for Santa this year; I didn’t like what he left me last year. Maybe I will leave a few carrots for his reindeer, though.”
“I haven’t been good this year, and I wasn’t good last year and still got presents.”
Several students mentioned they didn’t have a chimney at their house. They all thought this was OK because Santa has a magical key that unlocks any door.
From the mouth of a second-grader: “What I want for Christmas is a nice dinner for me and my family.” Another wanted her own bathroom. One unforgettable remark — “I want Mom to be home for Christmas.”
Over the years I don’t remember a single child asking for Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, Erector Sets, Lionel Trains, G.I. Joe, a real wood Rocket Racer Sled or an Easy Bake oven. Instead, the popularity has shifted to Star Wars action figures, cell phones, laptops and drones.
Here’s a couple of answers when asked if they ever saw Santa in their home on Christmas Eve: “No, but I did see him going into the Dollar Store last week.” Another noticed him going into the post office and wondered why.
When asked whose birthday comes on Christmas, here’s an answer that can’t be made up. “It’s my friend Jacob’s birthday, and we’re having a party for him Saturday.”
The amount of elves working at the North Pole isn’t as significant as the fact that Santa now appears to be in compliance with the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1972. This is because second-graders believe there are now both girl and boy elves employed at the North Pole manufacturing toys.
“Last year I left Santa a very nice watch, so he would never be late when making his rounds. He left me a note saying thanks but he didn’t need it. He did take the cookies and milk I left.” Here’s another: “Because of Santa’s age I’m leaving soft chew chocolate chip cookies with whole milk because 2% doesn’t have the vitamins he needs.”
Best thing to leave for Rudolph and the other deer is reindeer oats that are available at Walmart. Other answers for reindeer food were corn flakes, straw, apples and carrots.
As you would suspect, the kids were all looking toward to Christmas with great anticipation. Some were concerned about the Grinch stealing all their presents before Christmas morning. “This has happened to others, you know,” said one student. “The Grinch is a very mean person.” The teacher reassured them that if they were good, there would be nothing to worry about.
Throughout these grade school meetings, it’s refreshing to know that the majority of these kids know the story of Jesus being born in a manger in Bethlehem — the real reason for the season for any age.
So the next time your grade school child asked if Santa Claus is really real, here’s the perfect answer. It appeared in the New York Sun in 1897 when 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon asked that very question.
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love, generosity and devotion exist, and you know they abound to give your life its highest beauty and joy. How dreary would the world be if there were no Santa Claus! There would be no childlike faith, no poetry and no romance to make tolerable this existence. The external light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished forever. No Santa Claus? Thank God he lives and lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay 10 times 10,000 years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”
Merry Christmas to all, especially Stephen and Hannah.