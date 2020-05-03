Virtually all life has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Most are discovering those simple activities once taken for granted have become precious memories they are missing. The latitude that once accompanied freedom of choice has a smaller parameter now. Jobs are lost, furloughs are common, loved ones have died, education suffers and nerves are being tested.
To find out how some are coping, I conducted a few phone interviews.
Seventy-eight-year-old Sam Cutler was subsidizing his retirement with part-time work at HIMG. He was furloughed five weeks ago. To stay busy, he keeps up with home repairs and yard work. Eating habits are different, sleep patterns have changed, and TV has become more popular. He takes his wife to physical therapy three days a week and uses those trips to grocery shop as needed. He wears a mask when shopping.
Nineteen-year-old Hannah Bledsoe was among thousands of college students at West Virginia University who left campus for spring break and have not returned. She is completing the semester with hours of college assignments online. In addition to being furloughed from her part-time employment, the family trip to Disney World was canceled when they closed.
Bill Given is a 72-year-old part-time employee with the State of West Virginia. His work schedule has dwindled considerably. When his exercise facility closed, he moved outside with his daily walks. He now orders breakfast at the drive-thru and eats in the parking lot of his favorite breakfast location. He wears both a mask and gloves when shopping.
Sixty-three-year-old Robin Combs lost her father and husband within the past three years. Coping with the loss of loved ones during these times is depressing for her.
“My daily interaction with others is mostly restricted to phone calls, Facebook, four dogs and a cat,” Combs said. “My daily attire is mostly a gown and robe — except when I dress up to walk around the yard.”
When Combs must go grocery shopping, she says she does not wear a mask.
Fifty-four-year-old Brian Heinz lost his wife of 32 years last month. COVID-19 prevented a gathering of family and friends to share in the funeral home eulogy, not even a luncheon. He feels fortunate to be able to endure his loss by working two jobs to keep his mind occupied.
Sixty-three-year-old Ron Hunt operates American Country Treasures along 5th Avenue. He has a mortgage payment due every 30 days, and he is fearful of losing everything. Along with that mortgage, there are taxes, insurance coverage, utilities and a monthly garbage bill.
“I have 35 vendors who can’t pay rent because the doors are locked,” Hunt said. “I spoke with the bank that holds the mortgage about a few months’ grace, and that conversation is still ongoing. As much as I’m trying to hang on, this situation may just close me permanently. Even if I manage to survive, when this is over, people are going to think about the mall, vacations, eating out and movies — anything but antiques. Small business is suffering in West Virginia.”
Ginger Chapman is the director of resident services at the Village at Riverview in Barboursville. The problems associated with COVID 19 have impacted the way things are done there every day.
“We now have imposed severe strict standards related to who is and is not allowed in this building,” Chapman said. “Testing is completed on all employees on all shifts coming and going every time. We have a full schedule of new classes and activities to keep residents occupied while they endure the lack of personal touch from outside visits. We provide face time for those wishing to visit with family online. Easter Sunday services were streamed live on our big television, and we organized a parade that allowed families to drive by the front of our building while residents sit and wave from the front porch.”
Angela Adams misses her regular visits with her mother in an Ohio nursing home. It’s now been five weeks with nothing more than phone calls.
“My mother has limited mobility in her arms and is unable to hold the phone,” Adams said. “Unless an employee helps with the phone when I call mom, it just rings. I miss seeing her. I lost my father in 2017, and mom is all I have.”
Dr. Thomas Wilkinson is a family dentist in Barboursville. The majority of his staff has been furloughed, and he only comes in a couple of hours four days a week to check phone messages and mail.
“If a patient is in pain, I can do little more than prescribe medication for now,” Wilkinson said.