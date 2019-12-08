By two hours, Mary Leaberry enjoys the distinction of being older than her twin sister, Helen Lester. They were born in Chicago, Illinois, at the Lying-In Hospital during the summer of 1921.
“We also had three older brothers for protection,” Leaberry said. “Around 1923, we moved to Huntington, where our father found employment. During the Depression years when families couldn’t afford sending clothing to laundries, Dad sold quite a lot of pants-pressing machines for home use.”
The sisters spoke with fond memories and smiles as they talked about their early years in Huntington.
“Dreamland Pool was a big deal for us,” Leaberry said. “That giant slicky slide was always a big hit. I remember the bus ride when our older brother Harry took us to Camden Park for the first time. There were so many rides, and we loved them all. And the hill on 22nd Street West that seemed so steep during those long ago winter snows while zooming down on sleds. Today it doesn’t look near as dangerous as it did 89 years ago.”
Their holidays were filled with customs and tradition, especially Thanksgiving when packages arrived from relatives in England.
“Our aunt in England would send Yorkshire and Plum Pudding,” Leaberry said. “The Plum Pudding was a special treat because each serving always contained a British coin called a ‘threepenny bit,’ which was a coin of little value, but our brothers passed them off as dimes because they were similar in size and appearance.”
Come Christmas, the traditions continued with the tree always being brought home by their older brothers. Homemade decorations were the norm, and the best gift these twins remember was a secondhand kid’s roll-up desk they shared.
Lester mentioned Kid’s Grocery Store on 2153 Adams Ave. W., where they charged groceries by the week.
“We’d go with our mother each week to pay our bill,” Lester said. “The owner would give us each a box of candy for paying so prompt.”
The sisters attended Jefferson Grade school, a six-block walk, carrying their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch. Their menu continued on through West Junior High, where one of their favorite teachers was Ms. Maxwell. According to Lester, that teacher gave good marks on practically every paper assignment she turned in.
“We graduated from Huntington High in 1939,” Leaberry said. “Our mother had a pedal-powered sewing machine just like the ones in high school, which helped me a lot with home assignments.
Four years after high school graduation, Leaberry graduated from the School of Nursing at St. Mary’s Hospital.
“After becoming a nurse, I volunteered for the United States Army,” Leaberry said. “I was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and shipped to an Army hospital in England. For the next two years, I became involved with long hours and treating young men with some of the most horrible wounds you can imagine. There is no amount of training that could prepare you for the condition of those young men returning from the front lines. Twelve-hour shifts were common, weekends meant nothing, and the memories of each day would often make sleeping difficult.”
Despite being promoted to 1st Lieutenant, Leaberry declined any re-enlistment offers and decided to come back to Huntington. She did manage a visit with her aunt in England before returning home.
“I found work at the International Nickel Plant as the company nurse,” Leaberry said. “I retired there after 30 years.”
During those years, sister Lester fell in love, married and raised three children. She also worked for a while at the Nickel Plant before being employed by her husband, who was a local dentist. After being diagnosed with cancer at an early age of 66, her husband passed away. Before he died, he and Lester managed a trip to England after the war to visit relatives.
The sisters now enjoy a life of leisure at an area retirement community where a friendly game of Bridge is always just a card table away. There’s also weekly bingo, and Leaberry has recently mastered the art of crochet. She makes comfort garments for Hospice.
“I love making banana bread,” Leaberry said. “During a recent visit from my niece, she took my last four loaves home with her. I enjoy baking so much I’ll make more soon and some chocolate chip cookies, too.”