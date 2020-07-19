For over 30 years, Huntington’s Ronald McDonald House has provided a place of sanctuary for families during stressful times by offering parents a place to stay with children (age birth to 21) who are being treated at local medical facilities.
Located at 1500 17th St., Ronald McDonald House opened in 1987 with 10 guest rooms. In 2004, the amount of guest rooms doubled. The expansion also included a larger kitchen, entrance foyer with room for socializing and a few other additions to create a better family atmosphere.
“One of the biggest differences between Ronald McDonald House and a five-star motel is the cost,” said Executive Director Margaret Wilson. “We will accept donations for the services we offer, but there’s never a charge. Staying at the RMH includes food that guests are required to prepare in our large kitchen. We provide linens, detergent, computer lab, wi-fi, use of washer and dryer machines and toiletries.”
Jaye Toler is director of development, a position that requires the resiliency of a teenager, the nose of a bloodhound when it comes to finding that next big corporate donation and tolerance for occasional 50-plus-hour work weeks.
“While we do not impose a charge for families that stay with us, we will gladly accept any donation that they may provide,” Toler said. “Often when some of our guests leave and their life returns back to normal, they will send us a donation for their stay that we gladly accept. When we mention donations, we are not always speaking about currency. We accept food items, both perishable and canned goods, even fresh eggs and local produce, diapers, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent; anything you would normally use at home is in demand here and gladly accepted.”
Speaking of donations, the Ronald McDonald House is blessed with a great number of volunteers who fill three-hour time shifts seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is accomplished with 65 to 70 volunteers who perform a multitude of tasks to keep the place operating like a well-oiled machine. One of those faithful volunteers is Barboursville resident Karen Gold, who has been working her three-hour shifts at RMH for more than nine years.
When Gold retired from the banking industry, it didn’t take long for her to begin looking for something to fill her time. She tried volunteering at a couple of nonprofit locations, but they didn’t offer what she was looking for. When a friend told her about the satisfaction of volunteering at RMH, Gold decided to give it a try.
“I believe volunteering runs in our family,” Gold said. “I’ve an older brother who volunteers at his church. My husband, Steve, volunteers at ECCHO in Milton. In fact, Steve volunteers with me here at RMH during the Christmas holidays to give the staff a seasonal break.”
When Gold was asked to describe a typical three-hour shift, she replied that it doesn’t exist.
“There’s quite a bit of administrative work entwined with each shift,” she said. “Guests can arrive at any hour, and often they’re tired and looking for a friendly smile and the reassurance that we are here to help them. After they get checked in, we provide a short tour of the facilities and guidelines. Also during this time we try to ascertain if they have any immediate needs, as they often forget some of the basic items.”
Other duties and responsibilities that are common to every shift include answering questions on the phone, keeping the soft drink machine full, checking in donated items, making coffee, supporting special requests from guests and light cleaning.
If you’d like to become a volunteer at RMH, there’s an application on the Ronald McDonald House website at https://rmhchuntington.org.
There are groups and organizations that provide meals on certain days, and there are groups and clubs who volunteer to do landscaping and deep cleaning that involves moving appliances and furniture. Volunteers are not required in those areas.
Karen Gold has accumulated more than 1,000 hours in her nine years at RMH.
“My life has changed in several ways because of my involvement here,” Gold said. “It’s a terrific feeling when people appreciate what you do for them. You learn to appreciate everything you’ve taken for granted like your health and the health of your family, those are important. Being retired is the greatest time in your life to give back and enjoy just being a part of a great organization, and I found that here.”
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.