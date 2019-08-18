My loving mother was a hardworking, deeply religious, generous lady who possessed all the knowledge and skills required to keep most of my teenage activities on the straight and narrow.
Whatever good I managed to accomplish in this life is a direct result of her loving support and guidance.
"Idle hands are the work of the devil," mom would often say. "Whatever you do in the cover of darkness always comes to light sooner or later" was another one of her memorable quotes.
There's another one of mom's proverbs that comes to mind as I write this article. "Always at least listen to the ideas of another, and then use your God-given brains to decide if you agree or not; but don't be so narrow-minded to not listen."
A terrific example would be my thoughts on the benefits of volunteering and why I think it's not only a good thing to do, but there's research that proves it's a healthy thing to do. So if you don't agree, you owe it to yourself to at least know what you're missing and then decide for yourself.
There are millions of seniors, 65 and older, who make up the majority of those who volunteer their time on a regular basis. There's a reason for that number, and the gray-haired crowd is reaping the benefits of finding out just what those benefits are.
Those who volunteer often develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge. Volunteering provides structure to those days that have none; it can also get you out of an empty house and place you with activity that puts a little step in your day.
While the benefits of volunteering are always evolving, there's one thing about it that will remain etched in stone: It will change you. I know this from my own years of volunteering. Even once a week or once a month, you change for the better, and your presence will always be appreciated.
The corporation for national and community services discovered a direct connection between health and volunteering. Their report concluded that those who volunteer have lower mortality rates and less depression in their lives. It also provides the opportunity to feel better inside because it gives a greater sense of purpose.
You will make new friends, and you are going to make a difference by being there. You're going to learn new skills and, believe it or not, you're going to have fun. Here are just a few shining examples to prove that.
Sherry Perry has been a volunteer at ECCHO Food and Clothing Pantry in Milton for 38 years. She averages 10-15 hours every week. On the day we spoke, there were 20 other volunteers working alongside her, many already celebrated their 80th birthday.
"I've met so many wonderful people because of volunteering," Perry said. "I make a difference because I'm doing a service in my community that's needed, and it makes me feel good being a part of it."
Jennifer Beaumont volunteers for three hours a week at the Ronald McDonald House. She likes the idea of helping others, and she feels her work is important.
"I look forward to each shift and spending time with a great staff of people who provide a great service to our community," Beaumont said.
Mike Holman had been volunteering at the Lewis Memorial Church Food Pantry for 20 years. On those days when the food pantry is closed, Holman gets involved with keeping the shelves stocked with food items and helping with bereavement luncheons for families of deceased church members. He volunteers because he believes in the good his involvement does.
"This is what my church is," Holman said. "Not only do we feed and clothe the less fortunate, but we provide them with some spiritual support, too. I'm proud of what my time here has accomplished."
Frances Stanton is a retired school teacher who volunteers at Faith in Action. She has been a part of this organization for two years.
"My hours are flexible, which is the beauty of volunteering," Stanton said. "I transport clients to doctor visits, provide help with the vision and hearing impaired and all the while I'm meeting new and interesting people."
Peggy Crutchfield is a past volunteer income tax preparer for AARP. A retired school teacher from Huntington East High, she now brightens the halls volunteering at HIMG delivering interdepartmental mail.
"Volunteering gives me purpose," Crutchfield said. "When I volunteer I stay focused with less time to worry. I also enjoy the interaction with those who work here."
Shirley Hale has been volunteering at St. Mary's Medical Center for 10 years averaging 12 hours a week. She works at the information desk, where the flow of traffic is nearly nonstop.
"My work here is important, and I love every minute of it," Hale said. "I'll stay here as long as I'm able; I meet new and interesting people each day. The staff here is wonderful, and it's a lot more fun than staying home."
For her efforts, Hale was voted Volunteer of the Year for 2019 at St. Mary's.
Shirley Ball is a former Marine now volunteering his spare time addressing the needs of grieving family at Hospice. A retired VA employee, he has been a beacon of light providing spiritual needs for five years now.
"I do it because it's needed," Ball said. "By providing comfort to family members, it brings joy into my own life."
That's just a small sampling of how those who volunteer feel about donating their expertise in the Tri-State. Their feedback reflects a uniform consensus of doing meaningful work, making a difference, meeting new people, a great working environment and feeling good about helping others. But don't take my word; try it out and use your God-given brains to decide if it's right for you.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.