What’s the worth of sharing a smile, a kind word, a bit of encouragement, providing a little companionship, a simple act of kindness or just a phone call to ask how you’re doing? Through no fault of their own, many seniors who live alone are without these simple pleasures of human contact. That’s where Huntington’s Faith in Action steps in.
Founded in 1996 with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Faith in Action River Cities trains volunteers to provide vital nonmedical assistance free of charge to elderly, disabled and chronically ill adults in Cabell and northern Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio. Without the services of FIA, many would need to leave home for an assisted living community. FIA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that depends on support from groups, foundations, churches and individuals.
Stacy Burke is in her first year as executive director of FIA, and she comes well qualified with 15 years’ experience in health care. Because FIA is open only Monday through Thursday, the position allows her to spend more time with her children. She says the position is everything she hoped it would be — until the pandemic appeared.
“The majority of the work we do here is based on social interaction,” Burke said. “Many of our volunteers are seniors helping seniors, and the way we were is no longer the way we are. Social distancing has become paramount; sanitizing is constant. For example, if a volunteer takes a client for a medical appointment, the car must be sanitized before and after each ride. What we’re constantly doing at present is working with the best solution possible while dealing with a big problem that doesn’t want to release its ugly grip.”
Burke talked about changes in other areas like taking clients shopping for groceries, paying utility bills and buying nonemergency items. Instead of taking a client to the store now, they will shop for them. Home visits now require masks to be worn by both parties. Social distancing is always reinforced.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Burke said. “We have volunteers of all ages — from teenagers to seniors doing a wide variety of jobs that range from a short duration to a few hours or more. Those who live alone with mobility restrictions cherish our visits, even reading the newspaper or sharing a book or discussing current events. Providing a few hours’ relief for a family member caring for an ill or disabled loved one is another example. Reassurance calls are daily calls to check on the safety and well-being of clients. These can even be made from your own home.”
Burke’s job often follows her home, as the search for financial support is neverending to cover operating expenses.
Tina Haynes is the volunteer coordinator at FIA. It’s her job to assign, train and schedule the hours for all volunteers.
“We do background checks for each volunteer,” Haynes said. “We do not ask any volunteer to do anything they are not comfortable in doing. While most volunteer tasks are simple in nature, they do provide a great deal of job satisfaction that accompanies the giving of time. Many of our volunteers become great friends with those they visit. Relationships often grow to the point they are invited to share holiday meals with family. Volunteer hours with FIA are totally what you have time for — from a few hours a week or a couple of hours a month. We do provide in-house training before going out in the field.”
Chris Maniskas is a 73-year-old senior volunteer at FIA.
“I’ve been involved with social work as a career my entire life,” Maniskas said. “I even retired from that career. I’ve been here for the last nine years. It’s just a great feeling knowing that what you do here makes a difference, and that’s worth a lot of job satisfaction.”
At this time, home visits have been temporarily suspended. Volunteers are mostly involved with transportation to and from medical appointments. For more information, call 304-697-1274.