Belinda Chapman is director of development and communications at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. It’s a position that often finds her at wit’s end searching for support, donations and manpower.
“It’s a day-to-day operation of an age-old phrase called supply and demand,” Chapman said. “Things were busy when we operated normally, now we must cope with this devastating pandemic, and that makes our mission here that much more difficult. We rely deeply on our volunteers for a lot of support, now with the current situation many of them are hesitant to give of their time.”
The area of coverage of the food bank includes 12 counties in West Virginia, one in Ohio and four in Kentucky, and they do it with about two dozen paid employees and a host of generous volunteers who give of their time to help load trucks, organize, label, fill and sort orders for delivery. To provide you with a better understanding of the amount of time, food and expense required to keep the doors open, during the months of April, May and June of this year they provided nearly 3 million meals.
“We have a hard-working group of West Virginia National Guard members who volunteer about six hours each Monday through Friday,” Chapman said. “During the summer months when school was out, about 15 to 18 young members of the Barboursville and Huntington High School LEO Club were coming on Tuesdays. Now that school has started, they are unable to help. We always need volunteers; we need them now more than ever.”
If you’d like to volunteer any amount of time at the food bank, you can apply online at Facing Hunger Foodbank or call Belinda Chapman at 304-523-6086. There is no dress code, so dress for comfort.
“We do not question the needs of those who come to us for food,” Chapman said. “People who take advantage of our generosity will answer to a higher calling. Before the pandemic, applicants were processed through the main library downtown to determine eligibility. Now, because of the pandemic situation, families come directly to us. We handle those needs on face value. It’s also not too early to begin applying for holiday food baskets.”
Much of Chapman’s time is spent seeking donations. Before the pandemic, she was out of the office traveling around the Tri-State asking for tax-deductible donations from anyone with a sympatric ear. Now, she spends about 10 hours every week making phone calls.
“We get donations from federal agencies, church groups, Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, small and large groups and individuals like Shannon Harshbarger,” Chapman said. “Mr. Harshbarger is a generous individual who gives of his time and money. He not only volunteers his time, he donated his entire stimulus check to the food bank. He just came in my office one day with the proceeds of his stimulus check and told me he didn’t need it, wasn’t worthy of it and wanted the money to support a cause he believed in. We certainly don’t expect everyone to be that generous, but individual donations do help.”
The food bank also supports distribution centers in those counties they serve. The centers are listed on their website along with specific locations and hours of operation.
The day of this interview, in addition to being given a firsthand tour of the facility with Chapman, I was also introduced to Edna Clagg, Clayton Hicks and Shannon Harshbarger, who are volunteers at the Trinity Church of God food bank on 3rd Avenue. At 82, Clagg has been an active volunteer at church for more than 20 years. You will read more about her next week. Hicks and Harshbarger are longtime volunteers there, as well.
If you have the time to provide as little as a few hours a week at the food bank, the education you receive by just being a part of the operation is an eye-opener. A tour of this large warehouse provided a glimpse into the magnitude of what goes on down at the grassroots level.
The freezer section alone of this warehouse looked to have the same amount of floor space as a two-bedroom condo. The warehouse is an organized assortment of boxes marked for delivery to area distribution centers. Boxes are labeled for feeding after-hour school groups with workers moving about with forklifts unloading and loading.
With October comes an awareness of the hunger in our area. Remember this need when it comes to holiday donations. Many, through no fault of their own, need your support. Be sure your donations toward this need are given to an organization that’s known for doing the most good.