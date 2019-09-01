Seventy-one-year-old Keith DeWitt was the ninth child of eight girls and six boys. They lived on a 30-acre hillside farm along Tackett's Branch Road in Hurricane, West Virginia. He learned very early in life that being late for supper was never a good idea. DeWitt was a first grade student at Hurricane grade school when the bank repossessed their farm because his father lost his job at the chemical plant due to respiratory problems.
"We moved to Mason County where I lived until entering the Army," Dewitt said. "The house was a frame two-story building with electricity and running water but still lacked the convenience of an indoor bathroom. This meant bath night was the ol' galvanized wash tub. Dad made arrangements with the property owner that was a balance between reduced or no rent in exchange for labor. The amount of labor depended on rent that month. We had an allocation for raising tobacco, plus a few dairy farms had hired my father. We also plowed several gardens in the area. With my brothers and I doing odd jobs and what dad brought in, we managed to stay above water."
Life quickly became a clockwork routine with a never-ending list of farm work. There was a coal bin that needed filled for the double-sided fireplace in winter, wood to cut for the kitchen stove, a big garden, horses and two milk cows that all needed cared for, a hay field that required more work, a barn to clean and a chicken coop where eggs were always in demand. More than enough to keep the boys totally occupied.
"I had a bicycle that was made from the parts of other bikes," Dewitt said. "I didn't have a lot of time to ride it, though. I did manage to go hunting with a bow and arrow that my father carved out of hickory. I could hit a running rabbit at 20 yards. I cleaned them, and mom would cook them as only she could. My mother made the best lip-smacking blackberry cobbler that's never been duplicated. I always went hunting with a rabbit dog, we had several through the years and liked them all."
Halloween came and went, but neighbors weren't close enough to justify the distance of trick-or-treat. Thanksgiving was a time for mom's blackberry cobbler, and it never lasted long.
"I would take my two younger sisters hunting for the Christmas tree," DeWitt said. "They'd make the selection, and I'd chop it down. We had old-fashioned bubble lights and homemade decorations. Gifts were simple, but the memories were special. Dad made a sled big enough for six, with the big hill near home those were rides full of more great memories."
DeWitt lost a year of school with the move to Mason County. Public education continued in Point Pleasant, where he eventually graduated from high school in 1967. Chores never left time for high school sports. School was just a means to an end; even the senior prom went unnoticed.
"I received my draft notice in August the year I graduated," DeWitt said. "After my induction, I was heading for Fort Knox, Kentucky, and eight weeks of boot camp."
Most historical places have landmarks of notoriety, and Fort Knox is no exception. There are two hills properly named Agony and Misery. If you've been there, you remember the experience. DeWitt still remembers them today.
"After Fort Knox I went to Fort Belvoir, Virginia," he said. "I was trained in heavy equipment repair and operation on both diesel and gas-powered engines. After a delay en route to West Virginia, I flew to Korea, where I maintained heavy machinery. Then it was back to Fort Belvoir, where I became a heavy equipment repairman instructor. With just a year remaining before my discharge, I was sent to Vietnam with the 23rd Medical Company. I was responsible for the operation of all generators at their M.A.S.H unit."
With less than 30 days left in Vietnam, DeWitt became the victim of a sniper's bullet in his left side; a non-life-threatening hit that still placed him under the lights in sick bay at the same M.A.S.H. unit.
"After my recovery I was discharged and returned to the farm in Mason County," DeWitt said. "I eventually found work as a deckhand on the river; I retired after 43 years as a riverboat captain."
Keith and his wife, Kathryn, were introduced when a friend insisted that Keith was perfect for her. That was over 20 years ago so far it seems as though that friend was right.
"He proposed right at the front door of our church," Kathryn said. "Of course I accepted, and the years have been good. My father remained skeptical of him for a while until Keith won him over. We were married right where he proposed at New Life Church. He even took off from work long enough to take me to the Smoky Mountains, where I've wanted to go for years."
Now retired, DeWitt enjoys hunting deer and turkey in season. He is asked on occasion to do some substitute preaching, which he always enjoys.
Clyde Beal seeks out interesting stories from folks around the Tri-State. Email archie350@frontier.com.