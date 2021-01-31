HUNTINGTON — Junior ROTC Cadet Jacob Lee has received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2021.
Lee was selected as one of the 230 Air Force ROTC juniors from around the world to be awarded this scholarship.
The award is given annually, and the selected cadet is chosen from an enrolled amount of over 120,000 high school Air Force ROTC juniors. Lee was one of more than 1,340 cadets who applied. The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to earn a private pilot license.
The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. This program requires no military commitment, while providing a college transcript. Those who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the U.S. Air Force or any other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.
For more information, contact Stephen Martin, academy coordinator, by calling 304-743-7411.