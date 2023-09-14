SOUTH POINT, Ohio — At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, the co-authors of the book "I Lived to Tell It: Testimonial Anthology," with Visionary Author Apostle Tina M. Beatty, will be at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, to kick off their book tour empowerment conferences.
The conference is hosted by the God Factor Ministries of South Point. There will be speakers, vendors, musicians, praise dancers, testimonials, a financial workshop and more. There is no registration fee to attend and lunch will be provided.
Beatty is the founder and senior pastor of King of Glory International Ministries and Lion of Judah International Ministries in Charleston, West Virginia, and founder of the "I Lived to Tell It Deliverance and Healing Conference." She has preached at conferences, retreats, revivals, churches, workshops, as well as held the conferences PrayerQuake, and the "I Lived To Tell It Bootcamp 'Diamond in the Rough' Mentorship Program." She is a life coach, hospital chaplain, mentor, published author and entrepreneur.
In 2011, the "I Lived to Tell It Deliverance and Healing Conference" was formed through Beatty being delivered from rejection, hurt, pain, fear, bitterness, shame, unforgiveness and sin. Through her process, she says she reclaimed her identity back in God and now tells her testimony to others.
Over the last 12 years, Beatty has used her testimony to inspire, encourage and uplift others who are going through hard times, spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically.
On Sept. 12, 2022, a Facebook post went out inviting 20 people to be a part of the collaboration Beatty conceived as the "I Lived to Tell It: Testimonial Anthology." Eleven women answered the call, and the "I Lived to Tell It: Testimonial Anthology" was published and released earlier this year.
“The Book Sisters,” as the authors are being called, represent South Africa; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; Ohio; North Carolina; Georgia; and Illinois and come from a variety of vocations.
“The bond that has been formed by the authors of this book has been unbelievable to the human eye," Stacy Murray-Medcalf, of the God Factor Ministries, said in a news release. "Our spirits connected as we committed to this project. We came together to share our testimonies, and as a result, became a source of strength, love and support for the trials that we faced during the process. We are excited to physically come together to share and empower others."
Murray-Medcalf, who contributed to the anthology, says Saturday's event is not a women’s conference, but rather a conference for everyone.
Scheduled participants include Beatty, Murray-Medcalf, T. C. Clemons, Holly Schneider, Nanette Hines, Maritiza James, Tierra Graves and Shereen Reeves. For more information contact Murray-Medcalf at 740-646-3558 or Beatty at 304-720-5994.
