SOUTH POINT, Ohio — At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, the co-authors of the book "I Lived to Tell It: Testimonial Anthology," with Visionary Author Apostle Tina M. Beatty, will be at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio, to kick off their book tour empowerment conferences.

The conference is hosted by the God Factor Ministries of South Point. There will be speakers, vendors, musicians, praise dancers, testimonials, a financial workshop and more. There is no registration fee to attend and lunch will be provided.

