CHARLESTON — This year, in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1.

“The unprecedented crisis created by the COVID pandemic is impacting the lives of thousands of West Virginia students and so the need for coats this year is greater than ever before,” said Amelia Courts, the president/CEO of The Education Alliance. “We are thankful for the many West Virginians who met this call to action to keep our students warm through the Coats4Kids drive.”

The Coats4Kids drive collected 3,089 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. There were 45 drop-off locations around the state where area residents made a difference in their local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves.

The drive also received $450 of financial donations and 2,495 additional donations including clothing, shoes and socks. Donations were provided to 19 schools and 12 nonprofits across the state.

The Coats4Kids drive is part of a national effort through One Warm Coat. Last year, more than 500,000 warm coats were distributed across North America to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive program. They hope to surpass that total this year.

For more information about the Coats4Kids drive, visit educationalliance.org/coats4kids.

