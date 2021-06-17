HUNTINGTON — COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country singer Cody Johnson, with special guests Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick, will perform at the Mountain Health Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
“There are few feelings more amazing than being on stage with my friends in front of all our fans,” Johnson said in a news release. “I can’t tell you how excited the whole gang is to finally be back on the road playing country music for you.”
Johnson recently released the new song “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” a retelling of Willie Nelson’s 1973 classic featuring the global icon himself. Fresh off his 2019 No. 1 album, “Ain’t Nothing to It,” Johnson released the song with more exciting news — a new, 18-track double album will be coming in the fall.
Johnson has amassed more than 2.1 billion streams of his music, racking up two New Male Artist of the Year nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards and a New Artist of the Year nomination at the Country Music Association Awards. In addition to Johnson’s new duet with Willie Nelson, the singer recently collaborated with Reba McEntire on “Dear Rodeo,” a song that inspi red the new autobiographical documentary film “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story.”
Tickets start at $34 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office.
Visit www.codyjohnsonmusic.com for more information.