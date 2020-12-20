PARSONS, W.Va. — College-age students who are ready to use their skills, energy, and passion for shaping a better world through service to youth are encouraged to apply now for a unique opportunity at Camp Horseshoe.
Horseshoe’s summer season includes nationally recognized teen civic leadership and entrepreneurship camps, Adventure Camp for 7-12 year olds, and Youth Opportunity Camps for low-income boys and girls. All of this takes place at our historic facility deep in the Monongahela National Forest. Our outdoor setting and commitment to health and safety guidelines make quality programs possible in the age of COVID-19.
Horseshoe camp counselors help teens and children become more productive citizens and always find something more within themselves in the process. Summer positions provide a living allowance, meals and lodging during the 10-week commitment. Counselors may be eligible for an additional Education Award, and the summer experience can qualify as an internship for certain majors.
For information, call Horseshoe at 304-478-2481, email horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org or write Horseshoe Leadership Center at 3309 Horseshoe Run Road, Parsons, WV 26287-9029. Limited positions are available.