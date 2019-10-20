HUNTINGTON — Evada Josephine Collinsworth, “JoJo,” celebrated her 103rd birthday last week.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1916 in Proctorville, Ohio, and was raised on her grandparents’ farm there. She fondly remembers picking apples in her grandfather’s apple orchard and taking them to Huntington to sell at the marketplace.
She met her true love, Rupert Collinsworth at her grandmother’s home in Prichard, West Virginia. They were married and enjoyed traveling all across the United States. She worked at the Norfolk Navy Yard while Rupert served in the Navy during World War II. Then she worked and retired from General Motors. JoJo says being married to Rupert and being honored as a Rosie the Riveter are two of her special achievements. Her favorite hobbies were dancing, working in her flower garden and spending time with her family.
When asked what her secret to longevity is, she replied with a giggle, “Just keep breathing! Have no worries, love everybody and thank God for every day. I have had a good life and would live it all over again if I could and wouldn’t change a thing.”
Her nieces and friends at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington celebrated her 103rd birthday with a Jim’s Spaghetti luncheon and birthday cake on Thursday, Oct. 17.