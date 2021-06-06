The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Comics, toys, anime and all aspects of pop culture were on display Saturday during the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention.

The full-scale comic convention, which took place at Mountain Health Arena, is an annual celebration organized by Geek Inc. of Ashland.

Special guests, exhibits and more were on hand for visitors, who could participate in Q&A sessions about everything from “Star Wars” to “Power Rangers,” listen to live music or even show off their best looks in a costume contest.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you