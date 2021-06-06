HUNTINGTON — Comics, toys, anime and all aspects of pop culture were on display Saturday during the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention.
The full-scale comic convention, which took place at Mountain Health Arena, is an annual celebration organized by Geek Inc. of Ashland.
Special guests, exhibits and more were on hand for visitors, who could participate in Q&A sessions about everything from “Star Wars” to “Power Rangers,” listen to live music or even show off their best looks in a costume contest.
The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.huntingtoncomiccon.com.