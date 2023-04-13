HUNTINGTON — The Herald-Dispatch was all set to interview comedian Jeff Dunham, but he had to back out due to his throat being overworked at the time.
That makes perfect sense, because Dunham is not only known as one of the world’s most famous comedians, but he is also one of the best ventriloquists on the planet. That means his vocal cords not only have to project his own personality into the act, but he also has to be the voice of his various puppet characters that he talks to over the course of his show, and that is a lot for one throat to do.
Dunham is also saving his voice for a special afternoon concert that he will give here in Huntington this Sunday, April 16, at the Mountain Health Arena, where he will bring to life such puppet characters as Walter the crochety old man, Peanut the “woozle,” Bubba J, Jose Jalapeno and more.
Dunham has been credited with reviving the art of ventriloquism in these modern times. He has now broken a Guinness Book of World Records category for selling the most tickets on a stand-up comedy tour and he has had his star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
Ventriloquism became popular in 1700s England, when hand-manipulated puppets first took on the personality of the actor’s alter ego. When the traveling entertainment circuit known as Vaudeville became popular in the U.S. in the early 1900s, puppet acts were common. The success of this type of act, however, would wane and be revived at various times over the following decades.
More recently, ventriloquism experienced a revival on televised talent shows. For instance, three winners of “America’s Got Talent” since 2007 have been ventriloquists.
Dunham, who paved the way for the new generation of comic puppeteers, carved out his own successful career through hard work and being willing to be irreverent and over-the-top with his comedy routines.
Dunham grew up as an only kid in Dallas, Texas, and by the time he was 8 years old, his parents had bought him his first ventriloquist dummy. Dunham quickly became obsessed with learning the craft and practiced for hours on end in front of a mirror. He also sought out and learned the routines made famous by the great ventriloquists of the past while also religiously attending the Vent Haven International Ventriloquist Convention held every year in Northern Kentucky.
After finding some early success in the 1980s, when he opened for legendary comedians like Bob Hope and even had a bit part in a Broadway play with Mickey Rooney, Dunham made the move from Texas to Los Angeles. But as he began to try out for the coveted performance slots in the comedy clubs there, he soon realized that ventriloquism was considered corny and at the bottom of the comedy world’s totem pole.
Dunham persevered, however, and as he began to do edgier comedy material, he also created more over-the-top puppets to bring to life this new comedic direction. Over the next decade or so, his career continued on its roller coaster ride, going from a well-received appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” to playing before small crowds at comedy clubs.
In 2003, Dunham and his puppets caught a break when they first appeared on Comedy Central and his live tours soon became worldwide affairs. Since then, he has performed in over 20 countries and four of his Comedy Central TV specials ended up being in the top five of highest-rated shows in the history of the network.
By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dunham had performed an incredible 1,390 live concerts from 2007 to 2020. During the lockdown, he presented a TV show on Comedy Central called “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special,” which became the Comedy Network’s highest-rated show in five years.
Now, Dunham and his crew of crazy puppet personalities are in the midst of a 44-city comedy tour called “Still Not Cancelled,” which comes to Huntington this Sunday at a special time.
Dunham and his cast of characters will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at the Mountain Health Arena. Tickets start at $50.
