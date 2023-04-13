The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeff Dunham with puppet Walter Photo credit Richard McLaren.jpg

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, pictured with puppet Walter, will perform at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Sunday, April 16.

 Photo courtesy of Richard McLaren

HUNTINGTON — The Herald-Dispatch was all set to interview comedian Jeff Dunham, but he had to back out due to his throat being overworked at the time.

That makes perfect sense, because Dunham is not only known as one of the world’s most famous comedians, but he is also one of the best ventriloquists on the planet. That means his vocal cords not only have to project his own personality into the act, but he also has to be the voice of his various puppet characters that he talks to over the course of his show, and that is a lot for one throat to do.

