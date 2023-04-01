ASHLAND — Community Hospice will offer training for those interested in volunteering in the evenings and on the weekends as a greeter/receptionist at the Community Hospice Care Center on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Care Center, 2330 Pollard Ave. in Ashland.
Duties of Care Center volunteers include answering the telephone, greeting visitors and providing support and encouragement to families. Care Center shifts are available seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. but there is a particular need for evening and weekend shift volunteers. Shifts are generally two- to four-hour time slots.
For more information or to make a reservation to attend the volunteer training, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services at 606-329-1890 or toll-free at 800-926-6184.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.