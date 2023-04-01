The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Community Hospice will offer training for those interested in volunteering in the evenings and on the weekends as a greeter/receptionist at the Community Hospice Care Center on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Care Center, 2330 Pollard Ave. in Ashland.

Duties of Care Center volunteers include answering the telephone, greeting visitors and providing support and encouragement to families. Care Center shifts are available seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. but there is a particular need for evening and weekend shift volunteers. Shifts are generally two- to four-hour time slots.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you