ASHLAND — Community Hospice has scheduled a new-volunteer orientation training for those who are interested in serving through the organization.
The two-day session will be Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Community Hospice office located at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in serving as a greeter/receptionist at the Care Center for evenings and weekends, providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, and military vet-to-vet visits.
Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — whether it’s a few hours a week or just occasionally.
All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing.
Community Hospice currently has nearly 200 active volunteers in its nine-county service area — Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Martin and Johnson counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio. If you are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer or to reserve your space for the orientation training, contact Andrea Arnett, director of Volunteer Services, at 606-329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.