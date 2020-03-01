ASHLAND, Ky. — Community Hospice has scheduled a new Volunteer Orientation training. The two-day session will be Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave. in Ashland.

There is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and at our Care Center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training.

Community Hospice currently has more than 200 active volunteers in their nine county service area — Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Martin and Johnson counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties, Ohio. Anyone interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer or to reserve a space should contact Andrea Arnett, director of volunteers, at 606-329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.

