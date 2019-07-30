FINALIST: Alex Anorim, Wayne High School mathematics and engineering teacher, is one of six finalists for the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. He received a BA in secondary math education, BS in applied math and MA in mathematics from Marshall University. She also volunteers as coach for the school's robotics team, which has qualified for the VEX World Robotics Competition the past two years. Others included Kara Bowles, Harrison County; Clara "T.C." Tucker-Clemons, Highlawn Elementary, Cabell County; Aaron Fedorke, Ohio County; Jennifer Schwertfeger, Marshall County; and Lucas Woods, Mercer County. The winner is announced Sept. 11 at Embassy Suites, Charleston.
JAZZ: Boykin Jazz Alley Series features a concert with John Rankin, well-known New Orleans musician/performer and master of solo acoustic guitar, Tom Fisher, one of New Orleans' most sought-after clarinetists, and 'Washboard' Chaz Leary, recognized nationally for acoustic country blues, at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar is available. Tickets are $35 and $15.
31ST: Like the most of us, John D. Viglianco and his wife, Karla, wonder where the years have gone. On Tuesday, July 30, they celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary after exchanging wedding vows in 1988 in Huntington. May this couple be blessed with another 31 happy years.
KIDS: Children's adventures of wagon rides, petting zoo and more continue during Kids' Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Admission is $5.
FRIEND: I've been thankful every day since God placed Shirley Stiltner of Salt Rock in my life in the early '70s that I can call her a true and special friend. She has brightened many days and inspired me to keep looking up. This unforgettable angel and mother of three daughters spins the last of the '70s Tuesday, July 30, but she only gets better with age. May her special birthday be a great one.
BAND: Two sets of brothers - Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley emerging from Ireland and making up the We Banjo 3 Band - perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Also featured are Riverside Acoustic and PWHS Advanced Choir. Tickets are $37.45, $32.10, $26.75 and $19.26, plus $2.45 service charge.
GRAD: Brady Colvin, son of Connie and Andrew Colvin and grandson of Maudie and David Karickhoff of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Parkersburg High School. He plans to attend West Virginia University in the fall.
MUSICAL: The award-winning Broadway musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" is presented by Paramount Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $18-$25 with $2 more on day of show.
NAMED: Tyler Jackson of Grayson, Kentucky, was named intern for the month of May at Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina. After graduating in September, Tyler plans to associate in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
CHURCH: Sharon Baptist Church celebrates its 50th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2010 S. 5th St., Ironton, Ohio. Five former church pastors/associate pastors are featured during the worship service. Dinner follows at noon.
SISTERS: Grace Leann Brumfield and Jennifer Kristene Brumfield, daughters of Julie and Steve Brumfield and granddaughters of Phyllis and Joe Noble and Brenda and Larry Brumfield of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church, graduated this year. Grace was 19th in a class of 486 students at Cabell Midland High School, where she finished with a 4.6 grade point average. Awarded the WV Promise and WV Presidential scholarships, she will attend MU School of Nursing and has committed to play volleyball for The Herd. Jennifer graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor of business administration degree in finance and accounting. Residing in Cincinnati, Ohio, she is employed in the budget department of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
BACK HOME: Mike Fannin, husband to our special Jo Fannin, is recovering from major heart surgery. The father to one daughter - Michelle - was expected to be discharged home a few days ago. Prayers for a speedy recovery and hope he will be back as good as new in a few weeks.
FAIR: Wayne County Fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 3, at Camden Park. An open mic challenge, gospel concert featuring Faithful Believers and Perry Sisters, cruise in, wrestling, livestock show and sale by 4-H and more are featured. Admission is $5. All-day ride bracelets are $10. Gates open at noon; rides begin at 1 p.m.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jo Ann Cook, David Dunn, Robby Blankenship, Stu Gore, Viki Caldwell, Pam Riegel, Leigh Ratcliff, MaryLou Shepherd, Charlotte Aldridge, Sally O. Cyrus, Rachel Grose, Morgan Kimble, Nathan Neville, Eric Williams.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Gene and Patty Journell celebrate number 43, Dick and Pat Meredith, Darrell and Sherry Walden, Judy and Bree Ogle.
CHUCKLE: Ed was talking to Fred about his girlfriend. He said, "Your girlfriend told me you never buy her flowers." Fred answered, "I didn't even know she sold them."
